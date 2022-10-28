$2 million for a seriously spooky Victorian fixer-upper in the Junction

$2 million for a seriously spooky Victorian fixer-upper in the Junction

More treat than trick, this property has huge investment potential with its coveted location, original heritage features and 5,000-square-foot lot

Neighbourhood: The Junction

Price: $1,999,999

Size: 2,500 square feet

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 3

Agent: Joe Picozzi, Keller Williams

The place

A six-bedroom mystery manor on a nearly 5,000-square-foot lot in the Junction.

The history

This building was designed by the Junction-based architect Abraham Pipher, and built by Joseph Galloway in 1891. It was one of the first houses on St. John’s Road. Today, it remains frozen in time, camouflaged by layers of shrubbery. Admittedly, it’s in need of some love and investment: the hardwood is worn, the walls have holes, and don’t get us started on the plumbing. Old-school design—checkered floors, flowered wallpaper, stained glass—appears throughout. Its future owner will inherit a place filled with unfinished projects and unrealized potential.

Still, this dwelling is more treat than trick. The place is a legal triplex with large, private rooms that an investor could develop into apartments or a shared living space. The size, private parking and expansive backyard also make this property attractive to a family willing to renovate. Realtor Joe Picozzi estimates that fixes might cost anywhere from $500,000 to $1 million.

The tour

Thick greenery hides the home’s brick façade and classic Victorian ornamentation, like its gabled, slate-shingled roof. The property has 40 feet of ivy-covered frontage.

The living room comes with a stone fireplace, which is connected to a forced-air heating system.

The kitchen needs a complete overhaul (unless you enjoy flower power).

The house has not one but three twirling oak staircases, connecting all four storeys.

All of the bedrooms are spacious and have massive closets and tall windows with stained glass.

Checkered flooring upstairs makes this kitchen nook feel like a diner.

The house has dozens of doors leading to side rooms, storage closets and even sudden drops: the front door gives way to a floor-less foyer, so watch your step.

The basement could be developed into an additional living area or a games room—once you get over the fear of venturing downstairs.

And the adjacent backyard is large enough to build a garden suite.

The lot also comes with a private driveway.

Perched over Malta Park and a short walk from all manner of transit, this triplex could be a worthwhile job for a visionary developer—one not afraid of the occasional creak in the night.