Five easy ways to incorporate self-care rituals into your stay-at-home life

Five easy ways to incorporate self-care rituals into your stay-at-home life

Home time is our new MO, but it doesn’t have to be a drag. Taking time for yourself can help you feel calm and in control

Carving out time for little rituals is more important than ever, since life’s been in a constant state of yellow flashing lights. Now with so much uncertainty and risk assessing, the average day, no matter how mundane, can weigh on you. Research suggests that the adoption of small daily habits can help reduce anxiety, but it can be tricky to map out your best route to self-care. Here’s the thing: there’s no right or wrong way—just do what feels right.

Here are five simple suggestions to get you started. Take what you need.

Make your bed first

At first glance, it sounds like a chore; but reframe the narrative and you’ll see that making your bed first thing is the equivalent to putting your best foot forward. Consider this: a made bed will prompt chain reaction of small victories throughout the day, first by eliminating the temptation to crawl back in. It’s also an act of love to your future self who gets to deep-dive into those sheets after a long day of keeping on.

Have an elevated tea break

When your figurative cup is empty, it’s important to take time to fill it back up. Everie, a 98 per cent pure CBD-infused tea, is as aromatic as it is delicious. Available in four flavours including Mint, Lavender Chamomile, Peach Ginger and Vanilla Rooibos, the gentle blends are infused with 10 mg of CBD and a small amount of THC, each neatly packed in a biodegradable sachet. You can even find ritual in the brewing process. Put on the kettle, select your favourite mug and let your tea bag steep for three to four minutes while you take a moment to breathe. But what’s tea time without a snack, right? Stick around for our final tip.

Create a skincare routine

Not only will your future self thank you, but the morning and night routine of facial massages will form some soothing me-time to look forward to. Your journey can unfold in many ways. Maybe it starts with a steamy shower (hang eucalyptus from the shower head for a true spa-like experience) or splashing your face at the sink. Take your time slathering in your lineup of products—as few or as many as you like—and if you want, try adding a jade roller or gua sha to help eliminate any puffiness.

Stretch or meditate to help break up desk time

The long-term effects of working from home paints a very hunched over, tired-eyed, tech-necked picture. Give your body and mind a break from your desk by scheduling in stretch breaks the same way you would a virtual meeting. It doesn’t have to be for long, just a few minutes of stretching or meditation goes a long way for both your mental and physical health. Plus, you’re likely already in loungewear anyway, which is perfect for this midday movement.

Say yes to comfort food

The Swedes are onto something with fika, a break to treat yourself to a coffee or tea, a sweet and a conversation. You already have our Everie tea recommendation, so here’s a bite to go with it: Classic Lemon Loaf. The not-too-sweet cake-loaf is comfort in a pan and a nice reprieve from 2020’s heavy helping of banana bread (no shade). Execute your baking project on the weekend and individually wrap slices for easy access. Enjoy it solo or phone a friend for a virtual fika.

Glazed lemon loaf

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

2 tbsp lemon zest

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tbsp baking powder

1/2 tsp salt

4 eggs

2/3 cup canola oil

1/3 cup buttermilk

2 tsp vanilla

1/4 cup lemon juice, strained

Glaze

1 cup icing sugar, sifted

2 tbsp lemon juice, strained

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350F and spray a 9 × 5-in. loaf pan with oil.

For the batter: Rub sugar and lemon zest in a large bowl with hands to release the natural oil. Whisk in flour, baking powder and salt.

Whisk eggs, oil, buttermilk and vanilla in a medium bowl. Stir into flour mixture until just combined. Stir in lemon juice. Pour into pan and bake until a tester inserted into centre of loaf comes out clean, 60 to 70 min.

For the glaze: Whisk icing sugar and lemon juice in a small, microwave-safe bowl. Reserve ¼ cup of the glaze. Stir 1 tbsp water into remaining glaze and microwave for 30 sec until warm. Brush over hot loaf. Allow loaf to cool for 10 min in pan. Remove to a rack. Brush with reserved glaze and let cool completely.

Recipe courtesy of Chatelaine