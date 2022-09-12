Entertainment Benefits You Need to Get Your Hands On

Entertainment Benefits You Need to Get Your Hands On

Get exclusive extras through American Express, such as special benefits at Budweiser Stage and early access to concerts and festivals

Toronto has long built its reputation as a live-music mecca with its progressive, varied and vibrant music scene. Now that live entertainment is finally back in a big way, Torontonians are demonstrating their voracious appetite for concerts and festivals by attending a busy roster of sold-out shows. Amex Cardmembers are always first to get coveted tickets through Front Of The Line access.

And the exclusive benefits don’t stop there. Throughout concert season at Budweiser Stage, Amex Cardmembers can elevate their concert and festival experiences through:

Amex Cardmember Line

Breeze through the entry lines with this exclusive entrance for Cardmembers.

American Express Lounge

Stop in to grab a bite or drink and relax before the show. Complete with a private DJ, Instagrammable neon sign, private bathrooms, indoor/outdoor seating and more, Amex Cardmembers can unwind in comfort and style.

Amex Cardmembers always have access to entertainment benefits, including Front Of The Line presales year-round so you’ll never miss out on a show again. Make sure you get tickets to the most sought-after concerts, theatre shows and special events through special presale and reserved seating tickets, ahead of the general public.

The number of American Express Front Of The Line presales is expected to continue to soar with live entertainment back on the table, and people excited to see their favourite performers IRL.

Amex Cardmembers have already benefited from Front Of The Line access to in-demand shows for The Weeknd, Post Malone, Harry Styles, and of course many more. The list of hot acts for Front Of The Line presales will only grow as concert schedules fill up across North America.

Amex Cardmembers can subscribe to receive Front Of The Line Entertainment e-updates and get ticket access information for popular event listings sent directly to their inboxes.



Entertainment aside, eligible American Express Cardmembers can also enjoy travel benefits like airport Lounge Access, annual travel credits and travel insurance. There are so many opportunities for Cardmembers to earn rewards and enhance their experiences.

Take in Toronto’s next live show with access to Amex’s exclusive entertainment benefits. See which Amex Card best suits your lifestyle.