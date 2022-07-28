Life

A glamping getaway in an orchard

How a cidery pivoted to become an overnight destination

By Truc Nguyen | Photography By Russett |  

The 32-acre grounds feature apple orchards and vast open fields

What: Kings Mill Cider
Where: Stirling, 200 km from Toronto
How much: $190 per night for two
Nearby attractions: Canoeing on the Trent River, plus regional breweries and wineries

The three-season 400-square-foot tents come with queen beds, tables and seating—and there’s a communal area with a firepit and hammocks

In early 2020, Kees Morsink and his wife, Margaret Van Helvoort, owners of Kings Mill Cider, were operating a successful beverage business selling to bars and restaurants. When Covid-19 hit, everything came crashing to a halt. “We had eight employees to take care of,” says Morsink, “and we didn’t know what we were going to do.”

The on-site cidery supplies some Toronto bars and restaurants, including Cider House on Roncesvalles and Her Father’s Cider Bar in Harbord Village

Fast forward to this summer: the cidery now offers seven bell tents for guests looking to spend the night. The tents, inspired by the couple’s travels to Asia and Africa, are individually themed—the Kathmandu Yurt, the Timbuktu Yurt, and so on. Stays include a breakfast of fruit, croissants, yogurt, cheese, and coffee or tea. Plus, overnighters are welcomed to the property with wood-fired pizzas and—of course—cider tasting flights. kingsmillcider.ca

Wood-fired pizzas are made on-site with local cheeses from Empire Cheese. Welcome pizza options include brisket with homemade BBQ sauce, butter chicken and chicken with mustard (gluten-free crusts available on request)

Topics: glamping

 

