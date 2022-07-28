A glamping getaway in an orchard

How a cidery pivoted to become an overnight destination

What: Kings Mill Cider

Where: Stirling, 200 km from Toronto

How much: $190 per night for two

Nearby attractions: Canoeing on the Trent River, plus regional breweries and wineries

In early 2020, Kees Morsink and his wife, Margaret Van Helvoort, owners of Kings Mill Cider, were operating a successful beverage business selling to bars and restaurants. When Covid-19 hit, everything came crashing to a halt. “We had eight employees to take care of,” says Morsink, “and we didn’t know what we were going to do.”

Fast forward to this summer: the cidery now offers seven bell tents for guests looking to spend the night. The tents, inspired by the couple’s travels to Asia and Africa, are individually themed—the Kathmandu Yurt, the Timbuktu Yurt, and so on. Stays include a breakfast of fruit, croissants, yogurt, cheese, and coffee or tea. Plus, overnighters are welcomed to the property with wood-fired pizzas and—of course—cider tasting flights. kingsmillcider.ca