A glamping escape that’s like a boutique hotel in the canopy

The treetop tents, new this year, come with an electric fireplace, a mini fridge and a covered balcony

What: Whispering Springs wilderness retreat

Where: Grafton, about 145 km from Toronto

How much: Starting at $329 per night for two

Nearby attractions: Ste. Anne’s Spa is a 10-minute drive, and Presqu’ile Provincial Park is about 20 minutes away

At the 200-acre adults-only Whispering Springs wilderness retreat, glampers can choose between 12 safari tents of various sizes, two cabins that sleep up to eight and three dreamy treetop tents. “We have nice linens, robes and coffee makers, so it’s really like a little boutique hotel in the canopy,” says co-founder Nancy Corcoran. The treetop tents, new this year, sit about six metres above the forest floor and come with an electric fireplace, a mini fridge and a covered balcony overlooking a nearby pond. Suspension bridges connect the three structures, which can be booked together for a multi-couple retreat. They share common spaces including an elevated outdoor shower and a hot tub. To access the barbecue, kitchenette and outdoor dining set-up, however, guests will have to descend from their sky-high lodgings and settle back down to earth. whisperingsprings.ca