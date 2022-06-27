What went down at TL Insider’s whisky and food pairing at Stock T.C

On June 23, TL Insiders gathered on Stock T.C’s sunlit patio for a one-of-a-kind dining experience. Designed in pairing with The Glenlivet’s latest expression, The Glenlivet 14-Year-Old, executive chef Giacomo Pasquini’s curated tasting menu was inspired by flavours of the single malt Scotch whisky. “The hint of bourbon, sweet elegant smooth cognac and dry fruit notes present in The Glenlivet 14 inspired me to design the pairing menu with classic and earthy dishes that elevate the complexity of this beautiful drink,” said Pasquini.



After being greeted with a refreshing welcome cocktail—because whisky doesn’t always need to be sipped neat—members were introduced to Pasquini, who broke down which components of the menu and The Glenlivet 14-Year-Old complement one another best, and how whisky, like wine, can truly elevate a dining experience.



The sweet-and-fruity scent of the whiskey filled the air as guests received their tumblers just in time for an amuse bouche—a choux puff with a smoked cheese filling. Also on the menu: foie gras torchon with orange marmalade, pan fried gnocchi, an eight-week-aged striploin and pain perdu with whisky raisin gelato.

While a curated tasting menu with the best in whisky and Toronto cuisine is more than enough to summon a crowd, the night was also a toast to the start of summer, and an exceptional season of TL Insider events ahead.

Scroll down for a closer look at what went down, and visit the TL x Runner storefront to try The Glenlivet 14-Year-Old today.

