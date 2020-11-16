What went down at TL Insider’s Whisk(e)y Season Masterclass with Evelyn Chick

What went down at TL Insider’s Whisk(e)y Season Masterclass with Evelyn Chick

Evelyn Chick is a veteran of the bar and beverage industry in Toronto. She’s currently the regional beverage director of Donnelly Group, the proprietor of Evelyn Chick Projects, and she’s now TL Insider’s official bartender-in-residence. Evelyn Chick recently joined TL Insider for a virtual TL.talent workshop where she showed members how easy it is to make great cocktails at home, provided you have the proper ingredients and guidance.

Chick admitted that fall is naturally the best season for whiskey as she gave hands-on training on how to build a rye old fashioned, New York sour and autumn buck at home. At the beginning of the class, she informed members that whiskey is an umbrella term for a distilled alcoholic beverage made from fermented grain mash. The globally acclaimed mixologist briefed Insiders on how whiskey is distilled and processed before it goes on sale. During the event, Evelyn showcased a fantastic local brand, Lot 40 100% Canadian Rye, which works wonderfully in modern or classic cocktails.

TL Insider’s bartender-in-residence answered questions raised by curious members during a Q&A in the latter half of the workshop. Watch the full event here.

Experience TL Insider today for the special rate of only $75 a year. Sign up here using promo code TLNOVEMBER.