What went down at TL Insider’s private shopping event and spa day at Caudalie Hazelton House

Celebrating an evening of self-care, members gathered at the Caudalie Hazelton House in Yorkville for its exclusive shopping and spa day event in partnership with TL Insider. Split into two curated sessions, personalized skincare analyses using first-class diagnostic tools were offered to guests throughout the event, identifying their skin types, advantages and areas that may benefit from in-house treatments.

As wine and snacks were passed around, members took some time to browse Caudalie’s newest line of products and take advantage of the many offers exclusive to TL Insiders, including deluxe packages, treatments and face masks. Some of the trendiest products on the roster included Caudalie’s olive squalane-infused Vinoperfect Radiance Serum and the popular Glycolic Peel Mask.

Joining the group was Caudalie co-founder Bertrand Thomas, who answered questions and discussed with members the French brand’s origins and unique approach to natural skincare—including the role of grapevine in their formulas.

Scroll down for a closer look at what went down, and visit Caudalie to learn more about the brand’s exceptional line of products and spa services.

