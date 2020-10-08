What went down at TL Insider’s Il Posto patio takeover with Vintage Conservatory

TL Insiders were treated to a beautiful evening of wine tasting and feasting on the old Il Posto patio earlier this month. In cooperation with First Capital REIT and Greybrook Capital, the al fresco experience was hosted with Vintage Conservatory, a private wine club that offers members a secure wine storage facility, a members-only lounge and private dining, as well as tastings and fundraisers.

Insiders who had reserved for the complimentary event were welcomed to the quiet courtyard where sparkling string lights glistened over socially distanced tables and picnic benches. Sheltered by a giant canopy tent, guests enjoyed the last vestiges of summer while sipping on Italian wines imported by Tre Amici and dining on a Japanese BBQ menu by chef Jon Williams (previously of Cru and internationally celebrated restaurants including London’s Hedone, the Clove Club and Dinner by Heston Blumenthal).

Here’s a look at how the evening unfolded.

Starting with prosecco from Santomè, an extra-dry sparkling wine from Treviso, members were greeted by co-owner Constantine Patiniotis before sitting down to an umami-rich bowl of dashi dotted with diced melon and slivered shiso.

Lauren Power from Tre Amici guided guests through the lineup of wines, including the crowd-pleasing La Fogliola Bianco from organic producer Santi Giacomo e Filippo, a women-run wellness resort and winery in the Marche region. There was also Luciano’s light, ripe red-berry-forward Chianti Classico, and Domenico Fraccaroli’s lip-smacking and savoury Grotta del Ninfeo, a ripasso-style wine from Valpolicella that’s re-fermented with Amarone skins.

Here’s chef Jon Williams manning the binchotan charcoal grill.

The main course featured kushiyaki including ginger-scallion-marinated shaved rib-eye, supple miso-caramel-glazed branzino, garlic-chilli-soy-glazed chicken thigh, as well as grilled shiitake and charred sweet potato topped with spicy aioli. The skewers were accompanied by a refreshing cucumber salad that was seasoned with nori and sesame seeds.

The last course: whipped matcha cheesecake topped with a grilled peach and a pastry shard, and drizzled in sake caramel.

One lucky attendee even won a gift package from Caudalie’s flagship spa from around the corner.

Surprise! Insiders were treated to splashes of premium tequila Clase Azul as the grand finale.

Curious Insiders were also invited to tour Vintage Conservatory’s 11,000-square-foot Yorkville location at the end of the evening.

