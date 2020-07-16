What went down at the Ottawa Insider virtual Fireside Chat with award-winning Director, Jillian Keiley

Whether streaming Hamilton on Disney+, or tuning into local stand up and drag shows over Zoom–Canadians have relied on the culture sector to keep them connected and stimulated during these unprecedented times. On July 14, TL Insider teamed up with Ottawa Insider to present a virtual Fireside Chat with Jillian Keiley, English Theatre Artistic Director at the National Arts Centre (NAC). In conversation with Jason Maghanoy, Head of Business Development at St. Joseph Media, Keiley discussed the future of theatre and the culture sector’s role in a post-pandemic society.

Keiley spoke to the significance of art and performance in this moment, with so many people stuck working at home or out of work completely. “If there were no artists right now, we would have a very big social problem on our hands, everyone is occupying their time with art”. Keeping this in mind, there are certainly struggles the culture sector is facing during this pandemic. Keiley shared with members one of the many ways NAC is working toward supporting artists–with a Facebook partnership, providing $100,000 in artists fees to support online performances. From the history of the NAC, to the ways Canadian theatre is evolving to connect with a digital audience, this insightful conversation truly brought TL Insiders and Ottawa Insiders behind the curtain.

The event continued with a Q&A where members could engage with Keiley on topics such as Indigenous programming at the NAC, the role of art institutions during a crisis, as well as the ways folks at home can continue to support the arts. Watch the recorded event here to get the Insider exclusive.

