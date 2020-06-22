What went down at the TL Insider Fireside Chat with Dr. Rodolphe Barrangou

What went down at the TL Insider Fireside Chat with Dr. Rodolphe Barrangou

From his home in North Carolina, entrepreneur, food scientist and CRISPR (Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats) research expert Dr. Rodolphe Barrangou joined TL Insiders on June 18 for a virtual Fireside Chat. Dr. Barrangou introduced members to the practice of CRISPR research, its common uses, and the advantage it holds in a search for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Barrangou shared the unique challenges of working during the pandemic and conducting research in a physically-distanced environment. From labs closing their doors, to the disruption of teaching environments, the impact has reached nearly every corner of the practice. It has offered Dr. Barrangou a new perspective, however, and he sees these challenges as an opportunity to showcase adaptability, where industries—including CRISPR research—are focusing on core values and moving forward confidently. He describes the response to the COVID-19 pandemic as a “moment of science,” where researchers and healthcare industry experts are working together towards a common goal. A recipient of the Canada Gairdner International Award, Dr. Barrangou’s research has focused on understanding the genetic basis for health-promoting bacteria in food fermentations.

During this live-streamed event, TL Insiders engaged in an open Q&A with Dr. Barrangou, where they learned more about CRISPR research and how it uses technology to ultimately improve food security, access, sustainability and affordability.

Watch the recorded event here to learn more about the conversation around CRISPR, including its relationship to immune builders and how it differs from GMO.

Learn more about the Gairdner Foundation.

