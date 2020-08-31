What TL Insiders can look forward to in September

Experience an Endless Summer of events and special offers with Toronto Life, as we continue our TL Insider POP event series throughout the month of September. Think – curated food menus on some of the city’s most esteemed patios, cocktail hours, and exclusive fireside chats. As an added bonus, and perfect for virtual events to enjoy at home, TL Insiders will continue to receive free delivery through the TL x Runner Storefront all month long! Here’s a closer look at what Insiders can look forward to for the month of September.

A taste of Prince Edward County in the city

On September 9, The Drake Commissary will be hosting TL Insider for a Gastronomic Table-Top Road Trip to Prince Edward County. With a County-inspired menu and wine pairing by The Drake Commissary’s Executive Chef, Jonas Grupuljonas and Drake Devonshire’s Executive Chef, Alexandra Feswick – this is a dining experience you will not want to miss.

To know Prince Edward County is to eat it

TL Insider will join Chef Jonas Grupulijonas on September 10 for a virtual experience in the Drake Commissary’s 5,000-square-foot kitchen, where he will share some insider culinary tips on food preparation and local ingredients. This deep-dive into the Fall harvest will offer members a greater understanding of how to best-serve the region’s bounty at home.

Dinner and views from ‘The 6’

As an exciting celebration of its reopening for indoor dining, Toronto’s highly distinguished, Canoe, is partnering with sister restaurant Auberge du Pommier on September 12 to welcome guests back with a four-course dining experience. From the 54th floor of their Wellington Street location, members will take-in the iconic view as they enjoy this unique collaboration merging modern French techniques with treasured Canadian ingredients.

An outdoor drag show with Canada’s Drag Race star–PRIYANKA

Presented by stackt market + Alex Dooley, TL Insiders are invited to join star of Canada’s Drag Race, PRIYANKA, as she and special guests host ICONS: An outdoor drag show, on September 14. Food and drinks will be served all night along the Stackt outdoor space, within the fully-accessible market built out of 120 shipping containers.

VIP Movie Night: presented by elle cuisine

What better way to enjoy an endless summer night than with a Muskoka chair, a comfy pillow and blanket, personal side table, and snack box, as you watch a classic movie on a 20-foot screen? This is VIP Movie Night, presented by elle cuisine in partnership with Event Rental Group. With a full food and drink menu, members can safely and comfortably gather with friends on The Symes patio on September 15 for a summer night to remember.

A TL Ambassadors dinner at Jump Restaurant

Oyster Rockefeller, potato-wrapped crispy shrimp, and phyllo-wrapped cheesecake are just a taste of what’s on the menu for a patio dinner at Jump Restaurant this September 17. Exclusive to TL Ambassadors, the night will be an intimate gathering for those who’ve joined our revamped member referral program. Interested in joining the program? Reach out to membership at membership@torontolife.com for more information!

Best brunch in the city

Chotto Matte is Toronto’s Japanese–Peruvian restaurant internationally renowned for its Nikkei cuisine. On September 19, Chotto Matte’s famous brunch is back and TL Insiders are getting exclusive access to tickets before anyone else. Purchases include a special welcome gift, brunch on one of the city’s best patios, and an option to opt-in for bottomless drinks!

A virtual Serving Knowledge Supper Club featuring Chef Rob Gentile of Buca

Our dynamic monthly supper club, in partnership with Toronto General & Western Hospital Foundation is back this September 23. Members can tune into an insightful discussion led by our panelists Dr. Jason Lee and Dr. Sunita Singh of Toronto’s University Health Network, while enjoying a meal curated by Chef Rob Gentile, Executive Chef of Buca.

Celebrate the harvest with local-only purveyors

Serving ingredients exclusively from small Ontario farms and wine pairings from the best of Niagara, experience an evening of dining and live music at Lapinou Bistro on September 27. Members won’t want miss this opportunity to embrace the warm weather of late-summer and taste their way through a three-course meal on Lapinou’s exceptional patio.

An insider view to Canada’s digital economy with Megan McKee

On September 29, TL Insider will be hosting Megan McKee, Vice President & General Manager, Consumer Products & Partnerships at American Express for a discussion on the evolution of the digital economy during COVID-19. Megan leads a Project Management Office responsible for the execution of multi-team, complex initiatives, and has an extensive background in business development. She’ll be sharing her insights and answering audience questions for this exclusive TL Insider Fireside Chat.

