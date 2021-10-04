What TL Insiders can look forward to in October

As we enter another month and another season, TL Insider has once again selected a fantastic lineup of the city’s best in business, cuisine, art and more. This fall, we continue with an eclectic mix of in-person and online programming, and members can look forward to a curated calendar of exclusive events, inspiring conversations and intimate gatherings. From cocktail masterclasses to mortgage advice for the city’s future home-buyers, here’s a closer look at what TL Insider has in store for October.

Dine at O&B’s new British-inspired gastropub

Scotch egg, toffee pudding and Atlantic salmon are among the stellar menu items at the Rabbit Hole—O&B’s new dining destination in the Financial District. On October 5, TL Insiders are invited for a member-exclusive dinner at the gastropub already acclaimed for its cheeky twists on familiar classics and whimsically designed interior.

A Fireside Chat with the CEO of Luminato Festival Toronto

Take a break from work with TL Insider on October 6 for a midweek Fireside Chat with Celia Smith, CEO of Luminato Festival Toronto. She’ll be delving into the festival’s highly anticipated return, as well as her insight on the art, music, dance, theatre and powerful digital experiences that make Toronto a cultural hub.

Explore digital trends and the future of work with Thrillworks

Jay Bousada, CEO of Toronto-based marketing agency Thrillworks, will be joining members for a special Fireside Chat on October 12. The virtual event, co-presented by TL Insider and Canadian Business, will touch on pandemic-era digital trends in marketing, what the future of work looks like for some of the country’s biggest business leaders, as well as Jay’s personal journey from partner to managing director, and coach to CEO.

A psychedelic Fireside Chat with Ronan Levy

The future of psychedelics is closer than you’d think. On October 21, Join TL Insider and Ronan Levy, co-founder and executive chairman of Field Trip Psychedelics Inc., for a virtual Fireside Chat exploring how biotechnology is propelling the psychedelic industry forward.

Money & Martinis At Toronto’s new pop-up venue, Ahma

On October 21, join TL Insider for an exclusive cocktail hour (or two) at Ahma, where members will explore how to build the perfect martini and investment portfolio. This evening of money and martinis will follow the lead of two special guests, Michael Williams, director of investments and advice for RBC InvestEase®, and bar and beverage expert Evelyn Chick. If you’re lucky, you may walk home with a little extra cash in your pocket as well (hint, hint).

An exclusive Fireside Chat with Facebook & Instagram Canada

Joining us on October 25 for an exciting virtual Fireside Chat is Facebook and Instagram Canada’s VP & country director, Garrick Tiplady. An advocate for the power of technology to enable small business, Garrick will be opening up an important conversation about the role technology will play in rebuilding Canada’s economy post-pandemic.

Get to know Canada’s new and hospitable online mortgage destination

On October 28, join TL Insider as we welcome Shubha Dasgupta, founder and CEO of Pineapple—an innovative online brokerage transforming the way Canadians access mortgages. Inspired by the brand’s namesake symbol of hospitality, Dasgupta’s work emphasizes disrupting the sector by leveraging technology and putting people at the heart of the business. He’ll be discussing with members the disruption and evolution of the insurance industry.

A Fireside Chat with Lori Hatcher of Truss Beverage Co.

Last year, Truss launched one of the widest and most successful portfolios of cannabis beverages in Canada. On October 29, Lori Hatcher, a brand builder, innovator and the company’s head of marketing, will be joining TL Insider to discuss how that came to be. She’ll touch on her inspiring journey as an entrepreneur and her views on what the future holds for women in business.

To access these experiences and more, become a TL Insider this month for the special rate of $50 (regular price $95).