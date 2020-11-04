What TL Insiders can look forward to in November

Amongst the challenges of Toronto’s second wave, TL Insider has proven an engaging and safe way to stay connected with the city you love. For the month of October, members enjoyed a unique balance of outdoor and virtual programming, including a patio BBQ and a virtual Fireside Chat with one of the biggest names in tech. This month, TL Insider is delivering a new lineup of great events once again. Here’s a closer look at what we have in store for November.

In conversation with Janet Zuccarini, owner of Gusto 54 Restaurant Group

Kicking off this month’s programming, TL Insider will be hosting a virtual Fireside Chat on November 5 with Top Chef Canada judge, Janet Zuccarini. The owner and visionary behind Gusto 54 Restaurant Group will be discussing the resilience of the restaurant scene during Toronto’s second wave, as well as what she predicts 2021 will bring.

From Webcam to Glam—a makeup workshop

Learn to take your makeup from virtual meeting to socially-distanced date with award-winning makeup artist, Shobana Lakkavally. Dedicating her career to amplifying confidence through the power of makeup, Lakkavally’s goal is to make beauty accessible by catering to all ages and colours of beauty. Co-presented by FLARE, Lakkavally will join TL Insiders on November 12 for a TL.talent makeup workshop curated for all skin tones. Attendees will even receive a few pre-holiday gifts by mail after registering!

A virtual Fireside Chat with Josh Basseches, Director & CEO of Royal Ontario Museum

Known for his strategic approach to engaging audiences, connecting museums to their communities and presenting knowledge in new ways, Josh Basseches will be joining TL Insiders for a virtual Fireside Chat. He’ll be addressing the future of Toronto’s civic and cultural life during the Insider exclusive event on November 18.

All things entrepreneurship with the co-founders of Woodlot

Formed from a desire for natural, plant-based aromatherapy products, Woodlot is the line of home and body products produced by Vancouver-based, Sonia Chhinji and Fouad Farraj. TL Insider will welcome the entrepreneurial duo and real-life partners on November 23 for an in-depth discussion on entrepreneurship.

Explore Niagara wine country from home

Join TL Insider on November 25 as we host Svetlana Atcheva, Global Ambassador of Pearl Morissette, for a virtual wine tasting. The boutique winery located on the Niagara Penninsula was born in 2007 and has swiftly established its wines as some of the most exciting to come out of the region. Members that register for the event will have the opportunity to purchase a 6-bottle wine kit curated by Pearl for delivery.

Understanding the cultural sector with Ryerson’s, Charles Falzon

A leader in the world of media production, book publishing, entertainment, and education— Charles Falzon is an expert in Canada’s cultural sector. Tune in on November 26, as TL Insider welcomes Falzon, now the Dean of Ryerson University’s Faculty of Communication and Design, for an engaging virtual Fireside Chat. Followed by an audience Q&A, Falzon will be deep-diving into the Future of Creative Industries.

A winter weather-proof cooking masterclass

Nothing beats the comfort of a home-cooked meal. For Executive Chef of Drake Devonshire, Alexandra Feswick, that means home-made Mushroom and Barley Risotto. Join Alexandra on November 26 for a TL Insider virtual masterclass, where she’ll be sharing the step-by-step guide to preparing this crowd-pleasing dish.

