What TL Insiders can look forward to in May

Including a Mother’s Day sushi-making class and Toronto Life’s Best Restaurants Event

The first day of spring passed a few weeks ago, but it doesn’t feel official until patio season hits the city. Whether you’ll be enjoying a great cocktail on a rooftop or dining al fresco every chance you get, there are plenty of good times to look forward to in the weeks ahead—plus exclusive events for our members. Here’s a sneak peek at what TL Insiders can look forward to in May.

El Dorado Rum Tasting

Explore a variety of delicious Caribbean flavours at this exclusive event at Miss Likklemore’s on King West. El Dorado Rum’s master distiller Shaun Caleb will be on hand to share his expertise as guests enjoy canapes, a family-style seated dinner with braised oxtail patties and jerk chicken, and of course, a variety of premium rums. Tickets are extremely limited. This event takes place on May 4 from 6:30-11 p.m.

Cocktail Masterclass at Prequel & Co Apothecary

Learn essential bartending techniques from one of the best in town: Chris Davai of Prequel and Co Apothecary, a new venture from the owner of BarChef. Guests will be taught essential skills while being introduced to the philosophy behind this popular new establishment. French-inspired bites will be served alongside fresh cocktails. This event takes place on May 8 from 5-8 p.m.

Mother’s Day Sushi-Making Class

Give Mom a gift she really wants—a 90-minute sushi lesson for two at Roll This Way in South Riverdale. Each guest will be shown how to make four different types of sushi while enjoying a MOMosa and MOMchi mochi ice cream dessert with their sushi-making partner. Additional guests can be added for a fee. Each admission for two includes a beautiful bouquet of flowers from Thornhill Market Florist. This event takes place on May 13 from 2-4:30 p.m.

Toronto Life’s Best Restaurants Event

Get ready for an immersive culinary experience starring the best food and drink in Toronto. Featuring incredible food stations, a variety of wine and cocktails to sip on and some of the city’s top chefs, Toronto Life’s Best Restaurants event is happening at Evergreen Brickworks on May 15 from 7-11 p.m. This is a 19+ event.

