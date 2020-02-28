What TL Insiders can look forward to in March

What TL Insiders can look forward to in March

More TL Insider News

February was another amazing month for for TL Insiders. Members enjoyed one-of-a-kind events, including an Italian feast at Don Alfonso 1890, made by a Michelin-star chef who flew in from the Amalfi Coast. They also enjoyed a dinner with Le Clos Jordanne’s Thomas Bachelder, one of the country’s most renowned winemakers, learned how to make sourdough at Prairie Boy Bread and took part in some hands-on design workshops led by sneaker guru D’Wayne Edwards. And March is looking just as exciting. Here, just a sample of some upcoming events and offers.

A budding industry

Canadian Club Toronto Welcomes TL Insiders to Cannabis Outlook on March 3 at the Fairmont Royal York, for a discussion about the future of the new industry. Speakers Rami Chalabi (McCarthy), Christelle Gedeon (Aphria Inc.), Rishi Malkani (Deloitte) and Andrew Pucher (Tilray) will cut through the hype and share their unique insights and expertise on all things cannabis.



Go back to the future (of digital finance)

Our fireside chat at the Toronto Life offices, presented by the Marquee Group, will focus on the future of the digital economy: from cryptocurrency to mobile commerce. The guest speaker will be one of Canada’s financial-sector leaders, Debbie Gamble, Chief Officer of Innovation Labs and New Ventures at Interac.



Shake things up

On March 4, Insiders are invited to an intimate cocktail Masterclass at Ossington speakeasy Pastiche, where Matt Conway will walk them through everything from barrel-aging booze to elevating Jell-O shots. Bonus: potential bottle juggling and fire breathing (by Conway, not the guests).



Women: the National Geographic Image Collection

Get a behind-the-scenes look at National Geographic’s groundbreaking new image collection—and meet the trailblazing woman who made it happen. On March 7, Susan Goldberg will share stories behind some of the collection’s most stunning photos with Toronto Life editor Sarah Fulford, as part of the Hot Docs Curious Minds Festival.



Make dishes of fishes

On March 10, join chef, MasterChef Canada judge and our March chef-in-residence Claudio Aprile at Xango, his new Nikkei restaurant, where he and chef Ivan Bailey will lead a MasterClass on how to make ceviche.



The wheel world

We are thrilled to be hosting a Future of Automotive Panel event on March 11 at Pfaff Porsche, focusing on everything from ownership models to to self-driving vehicles. The special event will include complimentary snacks and drinks by elle cuisine and SIPBAR, prize draws, tours of the dealership and valet parking.



Wine time

TL Insiders and Toronto Life Wine Club members are invited to the Toronto Life offices for a chill night of wining and dining (and then some more wining). Guests will get to try four different wines that will be featured in upcoming TL Wine Club boxes, meet the winemakers and enjoy all kinds of customized food pairings.



Supper with a side of knowledge

Our second Serving Knowledge Supper Club dinner will be held at Ossington steakhouse Tanto, and will feature guest speaker Dr. Jordan Feld, the co-director of the Schwartz Reisman Liver Research Centre and one of the preeminent liver disease researchers in the world.



A bespoke dining experience

We’re thrilled to kick off our dinner series at Salon, Alo’s new private dining space in Yorkville, on March 25. A cocktail reception and passed canapés will be followed by a five-course meal created by executive chef Nick Bentley, with wine pairings by wine director Christopher Sealy.



Best Tables in Town

For the month of March TL Insiders will be able to order an exclusive off-menu dinner item at JaBistro, one of the city’s best spots for sushi and sashimi. The special dish: aburi gyutoro, blow-torched wagyu-rolled sushi with negitoro and shiso. (Just don’t forget to mention you’re an Insider when you make your reservation.)

Plus a Toronto Life: In Conversation featuring chefs from our upcoming best restaurants list, a Sicilian R&D Night at ARDO and much more!

Want in on all of this amazing action? Then become a TL Insider today and stay tuned for more announcements and access to incredible cultural events in the city.