What TL Insiders can look forward to in March

A quick look at some of the specially curated experiences TL Insiders can look forward to in the coming weeks

We’re still waiting for spring to arrive in Toronto, but there are plenty of good times to be had in the interim. Forget brooding at home on grey days—from an epic pizza party to an exclusive pasta masterclass, this month’s events are a foodie’s delight with something for everyone. Here’s a quick look at some of the specially curated experiences TL Insiders can look forward to in the coming weeks.

Pizza Party at Danny’s

Come for the legendary mozzarella sticks, stay for the interactive culinary experience at Danny’s Pizza Tavern on College. Members will watch their bar-style pizza get sauced by the pros and have an opportunity to speak with Danny himself about how the tavern came to be. Grab a square (there are no triangular slices here) and enjoy. It’s the grown-up pizza party of your dreams, and you won’t go home hungry.

Dinner at Parquet

This exclusive dining experience in Harbord Village will showcase a series of modern French dishes by Parquet’s head chef, Jeremy Dennis. Sommelier Lexi Wolkowski will be on hand to curate exceptional wine pairings for each of the five courses. Expect reimagined French classics, warm service and an elegant, welcoming atmosphere at the intimate bistro.

Roman-style Dinner at Enoteca Sociale

A taste of Italy without the long flight or lost luggage. This lively five-course dinner will feature Roman classics that have been thoughtfully paired with Italian wines and amaros. The menu features bold, rich flavours balanced with notes of freshness and acidity, plus a luscious dessert course to finish off an unforgettable meal.

Pasta Masterclass at Tiny Market Co

If you’ve been wanting to learn how to make fresh pasta from scratch, now is the time. Join Erich and Danielle from Tiny Market Co—a hidden gem in The Annex—as they walk members through the preparation of handmade ravioli with fresh ricotta cheese. Small bites will be served along with wine and at the end of the night, you’ll head home with a batch of delicious pasta you made yourself.

