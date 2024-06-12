It already feels like summer, and this month’s selection of TL Insider events are a great way to ring in the season. Get ready to join your fellow Insiders for some truly spectacular culinary experiences in town and north of the city—plus an epic rooftop pool party to celebrate Pride. Don’t miss out. Here’s what TL Insiders can look forward to in June.

Pride Pool Party at Maison Selby

Splish, splash—it’s time to celebrate Pride! Join TL Insiders for a carnival-themed pool party at Maison Selby, complete with aerial performers, games, snacks, margaritas and more. This beautiful venue housed the iconic gay dance club Boots back in the early ‘80s and is an important part of Toronto’s rich LGBTQ history. Get ready for a good time—this vibrant, inclusive event is all about celebrating love. It’s taking place on Saturday, June 8, with two time slots available (1 to 3 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m.).

F1 Canadian Grand Prix Watch Event at RendezViews

Start your engines and join TL Insiders in watching Formula 1 on one of the largest screens in the city. This fact-paced viewing party is taking place at RendezViews, one of Toronto’s most impressive patios, on Sunday, June 9, from 1:30 to 5 p.m.

Elle Cuisine Dinner Series

A dinner series like no other: enjoy a delectable tasting menu curated by chef Dylan Surk at this exclusive dining event by Elle Cuisine. Inspired by Surk’s travels to Japan, the exquisite menu features plenty of fresh seasonal Ontario produce. Expect a variety of savoury bites and a sweet finish. This event will take place at Transmission Studios on Thursday, June 13, from 6 to 11 p.m.

Taste of Summer by Chef in the House and Rural Routes

If you’re looking for an exciting, indulgent, educational culinary adventure, check out this full-day event by Chef in the House and Rural Routes. Each Terroir to Table ticket includes transportation from downtown Toronto, a fully guided tour spanning multiple locations, craft beer and prosecco, freshly baked lavender cookies and plenty of other delicious food. This is an intimate experience with only twelve tickets available. Dinner will be prepared by celebrated local chef Craig Harding. This event will take place on Saturday, June 22, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.