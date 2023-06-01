What TL Insiders can look forward to in June

What TL Insiders can look forward to in June

Including a cooking demo at Curryish Tavern and after-work drinks and snacks at Short Turn

With sunshine in the forecast, summer concert season on the horizon and dozens of patios to work your way through the months ahead, there are plenty of ways to enjoy life in the city right now. It doesn’t matter which part of Toronto you call home—it’s time to get out and make the most of it. Here’s a sneak peek at what TL Insiders can look forward to in June.

Cooking Demo and Dinner at Curryish Tavern

Join fellow Insiders for an interactive cooking demo with chef Miheer Shete of Curryish Tavern—a new spot on Queen West that was just listed as one of Toronto Life’s best restaurants. Guests will enjoy wine and snacks while learning about different spices and cooking techniques. Later, indulge in a homestyle Indian meal. This event takes place on Monday, June 5 from 6-9 p.m.

After-Work Drinks & Snacks at Short Turn

Enjoy an innovative culinary event at Short Turn—the small but impeccably designed cocktail bar from the team behind 416 Snack Bar. Guests will enjoy a curated menu featuring unique, delicious small bites as well as freezer martinis and more. While the space was inspired by vintage streetcars, the vibe is definitely more first class. This event takes place on Tuesday, June 6 from 5-8 p.m.

Wines of Sicilia Doc Dinner and Wine Tasting at La Palma

Treat yourself to an exquisite Italian culinary experience featuring sustainably crafted sips from Wines of Sicilia. The multi-course meal will feature unforgettable dishes including cacio e pepe pizza and a 100-layer lasagna. Think fresh, local ingredients paired with international wines in a chic, modern dining space. This event takes place at La Palma on Monday, June 12 from 6:30-10:30 p.m.

Amazon YYZ Speakers’ Series x TECHNATION

Celebrate the start of summer at a special event in partnership with TL Insider at Amazon’s Toronto Tech Hub celebrating Canadian small businesses. Learn the inspiring stories of local entrepreneurs who have pursued their ambitions and built successful brands. Discover how Amazon is inventing to support local customers and small businesses. Featured Speaker: Eva Lorenz, Country Manager, Amazon.ca. This event takes place at Amazon Toronto Tech Hub on Wednesday, June 21 from 5-7 p.m.

Wines of Sicilia Doc Dinner and Wine Tasting at Zitto Zitto

Enjoy exceptional Italian fare paired with flavourful, sustainable beverages from Wines of Sicilia at this intimate event. The southern Italian menu will include elegant dishes such as grilled octopus, burrata e prosciutto and grilled polenta. Save room for a delectable main course followed by a pistachio cannoli. This event takes place at Zitto Zitto on Tuesday, June 27 from 6:30-10:30 p.m.

Learn more about TL Insider and become a member today.