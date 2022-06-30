What TL Insiders can look forward to in July

What TL Insiders can look forward to in July

Last month, members kicked off the summer season in style with a stacked lineup of TL Insider events. From a private tasting menu at one of the city’s hottest restaurants to an unforgettable Formula 1 viewing party, June was a month to remember. As we enter July, TL Insider has once again selected a fantastic lineup of the city’s best in business, cuisine, art and more in an eclectic mix of programming. Members can look forward to a curated calendar of exclusive events, inspiring conversations and intimate gatherings. From cocktail soirées to financial advice for the city’s future home-buyers, here’s a sneak peek at what TL Insider has in store for the weeks ahead.

An investing masterclass with RBC InvestEase

Join TL Insider at Tiger of Sweden on July 6 for a financial masterclass sponsored by RBC InvestEase. Led by Siân Canavan, Head of RBC InvestEase, this timely session will guide guests through the five important habits of successful investing.



A poolside party at the Selby

The heat is on, and The Selby is welcoming TL Insiders on July 21 for a summer patio party to help keep cool. In celebration of Caribana, this poolside soirée will feature Caribbean-inspired BBQ, curated cocktails and live music.



Rooftop brunch at the Drake Hotel

Patio season and Toronto’s love for brunch will join forces on July 24 at The Drake Hotel‘s popular rooftop patio for a special summer brunch with a view.



A Fireside Chat with Ruru Baked

Toronto’s favourite premium custard ice cream-maker will be joining TL Insider at the end of July for an exclusive Fireside Chat. Luanne Ronquillo, founder of Ruru Baked, will be walking members through the inspiration of and process behind her signature treats.



A Filipino BBQ at Mineral

Closing out the month, TL Insiders will gather at Mineral in Summerhill for a feast of Filipino-inspired plates, wine and cocktails. Dinner at this chic eatery, named one of Toronto Life’s Best New Restaurants in 2020, is certainly not one to miss.

Our summer sale is on now!

Sign up to become a TL Insider today at a special rate of $50.