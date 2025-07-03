/
1x
TL Insider

What TL Insiders can look forward to in July

Including an evening of classical music and a sip-and-snack festival

By Toronto Life
 | July 3, 2025
Summer is for enjoying, and our Insiders know how to make the most of it. With new restaurants on the radar, festivals to explore, concerts, parties and plenty of summer cocktails to sip, there’s no shortage of things to do. The weeks between Canada Day and the August long weekend deliver peak vacation vibes, and we’re more than ready to fill our calendars with the best the city has to offer. Here’s what TL Insiders can look forward to in July.

Contest: Toronto Summer Music Festival Get ready for “An Evening in Vienna” at Toronto’s stunning Koerner Hall. This spectacular classical performance will feature arias, waltzes and violin favourites inspired by Austria’s renowned city of music. Performers include acclaimed mezzo-soprano Simone McIntosh, violinist Yura Lee and the TSM Symphony Orchestra. Part of the Toronto Summer Music Festival, this event takes place on Thursday, July 31. Three lucky TL Insiders will each win a pair of tickets.

Special Offer: International Cool Climate Chardonnay Celebration (i4C) Join your fellow Insiders to celebrate 15 years of excellence in winemaking at the Cool Climate Chardonnay Celebration (i4C). Expect expert panels, engaging presenters, winemaker luncheons, culinary experiences, wine tastings and more. This four-day event will take place in the Niagara region from July 17 to 20.

Special Offer: Complimentary Cocktails at Simpl Things Visit one of the city’s buzziest bars to take advantage of this special offer. In celebration of Simpl Things’ new summer menu, Insiders will enjoy one complimentary cocktail per guest, 10 per cent off dining upon booking, an exclusive first look at the refreshed seasonal menu and priority reservations. This offer is available until July 15.

Special Offer: Exclusive Access to the Feastie Sip and Snack Festival! Foodies, meet Feastie—Toronto’s vibrant, fun-filled sip-and-snack festival happening at Henderson Brewery in the west end. Admission includes two drink tickets, a hands-on cocktail class and access to the exclusive TL Insider Lounge. To join the Love of Cocktails class, be sure to select the complimentary add-on when claiming your ticket online—spaces are limited! Use code TLINSIDER100 at checkout to redeem this offer. In addition to great food and drinks, Feastie features live music and a dog-friendly venue. The event takes place on Saturday, July 19.

Learn more about TL Insider and become a member today.

