What TL Insiders Can Look Forward to in August

Including a Mediterranean meal at Casa Madera, ice cream making at Good Behaviour and a St. Kitts-inspired beach bash

Any month that kicks off with a long weekend is bound to be a good one, and August is no exception. Whether you’re basking in this intense heat or looking for ways to cool down, it’s time to make some plans, get out there and soak in the last few weeks of summer in the city. Here’s a look ahead at what TL Insiders can enjoy this August, including a chance to win two tickets to the island of St. Kitts courtesy of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority!

Dinner at Casa Madera

Enjoy a multicourse, family-style Mediterranean meal prepared by the culinary masters at Casa Madera on Wellington Street West. Inspired cocktails will be served alongside a delectable dinner menu. An all-white outfit is suggested—and why not? You’ll feel like you’ve escaped to the Greek isles, so you might as well look the part. This event will be taking place on Thursday, August 10 from 6-9 p.m.

Good Behaviour Ice Cream & Sub Demo

Join Chef Michael Lam for a masterclass at Good Behaviour, a gourmet submarine sandwich and ice cream shop located near Toronto’s waterfront. Guests will get to sample GB’s incredible ice cream and make their own custom flavour before enjoying a delicious artisan sub. Tickets are sold in pairs, so bring a friend or call it date night! A welcome drink is also provided. This event will be taking place on Monday, August 14 from 6-9 p.m.

Canadian Business Summer at Chef’s Hall

Enjoy an evening of food, drinks and engaging conversation at Canadian Business’ summer networking event. Featuring exceptional speakers in a dynamic environment, this event is ideal for young professionals as well as established thought leaders. Bring your business cards and get ready to be inspired. This event will be taking place on Thursday, August 17 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

St. Kitts Cocktail Event at the Toronto Beach Club

Dress up in your best island attire and get ready for a great night inspired by the beautiful beaches and lush rainforests of St. Kitts. Presented by TL Insider and the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, this beach-inspired celebration will include signature cocktails, delicious canapés and a DJ. Plus: all guests will be entered to win a trip for two to St. Kitts! This event will be taking place on Tuesday, August 22 from 6-9:30 p.m.

