What TL Insiders can look forward to in April

April is here at last and each moment of sunshine feels like a reminder to get out and enjoy the city. It’s time for less hibernation and more memorable nights out—the kind that include good food, great people and perhaps a few drinks. Here’s a sneak peek at some of the specially curated experiences TL Insiders can look forward to in April. From a celebration of women in leadership to an artisanal farm-to-table dining experience, there’s something for everyone.

SKSC International Women’s Day Dinner at Kiin

Women’s History Month has ended but there are plenty of ways to keep the momentum going throughout the year. Join TL Insiders at the Serving Knowledge Supper Club—an intimate multicourse dinner celebrating the remarkable women from the University Hospital Network (UHN) in Toronto. Listen to dynamic, engaging presentations on leadership while enjoying an exceptional meal prepared by the chefs at Kiin. A welcome cocktail and glass of wine is included in the cost of your ticket, which is eligible for a charitable tax deduction. This event is taking place on April 4 from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Pasta Masterclass at Tiny Market Co.

Coming back this April is the pasta making class with Tiny Market Co. If you’ve been wanting to learn how to make fresh pasta from scratch, now is the time. Join Erich and Danielle from Tiny Market Co—a hidden gem in The Annex—as they walk members through the preparation of handmade ravioli with fresh ricotta cheese. Small bites will be served along with wine and at the end of the night, you’ll head home with a batch of delicious pasta you made yourself. This event is taking place on April 6 from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

After Hours Shopping at Freebird Market

Come celebrate the full moon and a new season at this after hours shopping event. Guests will enjoy delicious seasonal food and drinks while shopping at the market with a 20 per cent discount. Expect a warm, comfortable, relaxed space lit by candles and filled with fresh pastries, produce and more. Check out the wine selection—the market has some interesting options to delight and inspire your next dinner party. This event is taking place on Thursday, April 13 from 7-10 p.m.

A Exclusive Sicilian Inspired Dinner at DOVA

Experience a delectable multicourse Sicilian dinner at DOVA in Cabbagetown. Curated and presented by Chef Roberto Marotta and DOVA co-founder Jacqueline Nicosia, this exclusive meal promises a taste of southern Italy as well as excellent wine and cocktails. The intimate dining space is the perfect venue for a romantic dinner or evening with friends. Select products from Vivi Imports will be featured throughout the meal. This event is taking place on April 19 from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

A Farm-to-Table Dinner & Experience at The Dog and Tiger

Join TL Insiders for a spectacular five course meal inspired by local fields, farmers and artisans. This farm-to-table dining experience will include chef-driven fare in a comfortable, casual pub environment. Each course will feature local products sourced by 100km Foods and their network of Ontario farmers. Wine pairings will be curated by Rosewood Estates Winery in Beamsville. This exclusive event is taking place on April 27 at The Dog and Tiger Kitchen and Bar on College Street.

