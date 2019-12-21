TL Insider

Toyota employees created their own festive “car choir” last weekend

Toyota employees created their own festive “car choir” last weekend

By |  

By |  

To celebrate the holidays this year, some Toyota Canada employees wanted to do something a little more interesting than simply putting up a tree and a few twinkling lights. At Harbourfront Square, a group of employees from Toyota’s Canadian head office in Scarborough banded together to create a “car choir”. They lined up 13 black and white vehicles like the keys of a piano, manned the dashboards and honked out coordinated notes with specially-tuned car horns. Surprised passersby cozied up with mugs of hot chocolate to enjoy unique performances of “Deck the Halls” and “Jingle Bells”. Here’s a look at how it all came together.

   

Topics:

 

Big Stories

City

The real cost of Doug Ford’s slash-first, think-later brand of politics

City

The woman who built Queen West

City

The 50 Most Influential Torontonians of 2019

City

Masai Ujiri is Toronto’s No. 1 most influential person

Shopping

The Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Food

The future of food