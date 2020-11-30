TL Insider’s 12 Days of Giveaways

It’s been a difficult year, but TL Insider has kept members covered, offering exclusive access to over 100 virtual experiences since March, plus weekly deals and promotions from top brands in the city. And now, with the holidays quickly approaching, we’re giving TL Insiders the opportunity to win an array of prizes from our partners, simply by being a member.

From Tuesday December 1 until Wednesday December 16, we’ll do a prize draw awarding one of 12 exciting prizes to a different winner each weekday.

Here’s a look at what TL Insiders can win.

Day 1 50-minute Body Treatment at Hazelton Boutique + $200 worth of personalized products (approximate retail value: $350)

Enjoy a 50-minute Caudalie Body Treatment of your choice at our new Canadian flagship Hazelton boutique to be redeemed in the new year. Also, receive $200 worth of Caudalie products personalized to your skin type and concerns.

Day 2 An Oliver & Bonacini Holiday Gift Basket (approximate retail value: $125)

Perfect for cozy holiday mornings, this O&B prize pack includes Liberty Commons Carrot Pancake Mix, Fruit Preserves, Maple Syrup, Granola, Gourmet Hot Chocolate Mix with Marshmallows, Tawse Sparkling Wine (375ml), Two Pairs Holiday Themed Socks, One Dozen Assorted Cookies and a Sleigh Platter. Browse O&B’s full collection of holiday gift baskets here.

Day 3 A two-month subscription to the Toronto Life Wine Club (approximate retail value: $178)

The Toronto Life Wine Club is all about unearthing wine from the best Ontario wineries with a monthly three-pack of a producer’s top bottles delivered right to your door. Each monthly shipment is like visiting the vineyards and cellars of Ontario’s most exciting winemakers without ever leaving home. The winner will receive a monthly wine club box containing three bottles of award-winning VQA wine, expert tasting notes and food pairings for two months in a row.

Day 4 A Home For The Holidays Package from elle cuisine (approximate retail value: $150)

Perfect for the holiday season, this prize pack from our exclusive caterer, elle cuisine, includes frozen, ready-to-bake chicken pot pie, squash galette, cinnamon buns, apple crumble pie, tomato roasted garlic soup and vegan mushroom lentil soup.

Day 5 A $200 Runner Gift Card (retail value: $200)

Runner is an online marketplace with distinctive, handpicked products you can trust. You will find everyday necessities, local classics and new favourites. Everything is chosen with you in mind. Curated convenience products are delivered to your doorstep in as little as an hour. Standing in line is a thing of the past. In honour of the holiday season, we’ve introduced gift bundles for anyone and everyone on your list. The winner will receive a Runner Gift Card of $200 to spend however they choose.

Day 6 Gratitude Gift Box by foodiepages (approximate retail value: $145)

From habit journals and sparkling tea to mindfulness meditation exercises, this limited edition gift box showcases 10 women-owned small businesses and includes Toronto-made wellness products for restoring inner balance and adapting to stress. If this year has taught us anything, it’s the absolute importance of practising gratitude and sharing acts of kindness—not just with each other, but also with ourselves. Visit foodiepages.ca to shop for more gifts from local brands.

Day 7 The Ultimate Holiday Gin Cocktail Kit for 2 (approximate retail value: $180)

A holiday-themed Gin Lover’s cocktail kit complete with Bombay Sapphire Gin and all the ingredients you need to make 12 full-sized cocktails designed by Evelyn Chick! Everything including detailed recipes is provided as well as limited edition glassware—perfect for a fun, interactive night at home!

Day 8 A $100 gift card for Door2Door Fresh and a $100 gift card for Thirty Six Knots (retail value: $200)

Who doesn’t love getting free groceries? Use this $100 gift card on the online grocery store Door2Door Fresh. Delivery and pickup available.

Thirty-Six Knots is a one-of-a-kind, handcrafted rug and home furniture store located in Summerhill, Toronto. At Thirty-Six Knots, they are driven to push the boundaries of home decor. A collaboration between interior designers, graphic designers and artisans, their rugs and home accessories range from comfortable home accents to spectacular showpieces. Visit thirtysixknots.com to view a curated collection of the very best products in design today. All GTA orders for Thirty-Six Knots have a free two-day delivery option.