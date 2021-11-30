TL Insider’s 12 Days of Giveaways is back!

TL Insider’s 12 Days of Giveaways is back!

Before we ring in the new year and bid farewell to 2021, members still have a lot to look forward to as TL Insider celebrates the holiday season with our second annual 12 Days of Giveaways! This year, in collaboration with some of our favourite partners, we’re offering a lineup of top-tier prizes that members will have a chance to claim every weekday starting December 1.

Celebrate the season of giving by getting a little too. From self care specials to exclusive gift boxes, here’s a look at what members can win in the weeks to come.

Day 1 A Custom Prize Pack from Yorkville Village (approximate retail value: $350)

Inspired by Yorkville Village’s diverse and distinguished selection of unique stores, treat yourself with this ultimate custom prize pack from the city’s luxury shopping district.

Day 2 A Pair of Tickets to To All A Good Night at Koerner Hall (approximate retail value: $200)

Celebrate The Art Ensemble’s return to live performance with two tickets to their sixth rendition of To All A Good Night on December 9. The performance will showcase some of the ensemble’s most beloved artists and longstanding collaborators, including Jackie Richardson, Jessica Mitchell and Tom Wilson. The prize also includes a copy of Art of Time’s new holiday album.

Day 3 A Complimentary Treatment at Caudalie Hazelton House (approximate retail value: $135)

Experience a sensorial facial or body treatment from clean beauty brand Caudalie’s new Yorkville boutique. Choose from a selection of anti-aging, brightening and purifying facials to relaxing body treatments that will leave your skin silky smooth.

Day 4 A Next Stage Festival Gift Box (approximate retail value: $225)

Along with a full festival pass for the annual Next Stage Theatre Festival, this prize includes a ton of theatre-goer must-haves from a Fringe TO toque and ceramic mug to face masks and a made-in-Toronto soy candle.

Day 5 A Bundle of Onesies from The Drake General Store (approximate retail value: $325)

Keep comfy and warm with The Drake General Store’s waffle-knit onesies this winter. This prize treats you + four of your friends or family members (dogs included) to a choosing of matching onesies that will make for the perfect holiday photo op!

Day 6 Adventure-Ready Luggage by Victorinox (approximate retail value: $355)

The Airox Global Hardside Carry-On is a game-changer and the brand’s lightest carry-on at just 2.3 kg. This new travel buddy will be all the motivation needed to start planning your next getaway.

Day 7 Love of Cocktails (approximate retail value: $95)

Who doesn’t love a good pick me up? This delicious classic cocktail kit is perfect for those Espresso Martini lovers out there, now with a local maple cream liqueur to make it extra festive. One kit serves six Espresso Martinis with a 375ml Grey Goose Vodka and 250ml of Vodkow Maple Cream.

Day 8 A One-Year Supply of Honibe Gummy Vitamins (approximate retail price: $250)

Get your self care started on the right foot with a prize pack from Honibe. From Complete Adult Multivitamins to Vitamin D Gummie Bees, you can win a one-year supply of the gummy of your choice. That’s 12 bottles plus an extra sampler on the house!

Day 9 Two VIP Packages for Casa Loma’s Holiday Lights Tour (approximate retail value: $250 – $300)

Perfect for date night or an adventure with the kiddo, wander through the enchanting light display in the gardens and tunnels of the historic Casa Loma. Each VIP Package includes two tickets, line by-pass and and a food and beverage credit for each guest.

Day 10 A Love Local holiday Gift Box from Toronto Market Co. (approximate retail value: $75)

Toronto Market Co. is gifting one lucky member a hand-selected collection of bestselling goodies from the city’s best local bakers, makers, restaurants, entrepreneurs, and artisans—perfect for sharing with loved ones this holiday season.

Day 11 Oliver & Bonacici’s Luxe Holiday Gift Basket (approximate retail price: $160)

Food lovers rejoice! O&B has prepared the ultimate gift basket for someone with a palette for fine food. You’ll have everything you need for a warm and cozy night of charcuterie with Dillon’s Canoe rye, Rosewood walnut honey, mixed nuts, fudge, truffles, three local cheeses, three local cured meats, sponge toffee, O&B sippits, a woven throw blanket, wooden cheese board and two rocks glasses.

Day 12 A Runner Gift Card (approximate retail price: $250)

No need to stand in line with Runner, the online marketplace with distinctive, handpicked products you can trust. To close out our 12 Days of Giveaways, the winner of this prize will receive a Runner digital gift card to spend however they choose. Pick up some of your favourite local goods, discover something new and be sure to check out the Toronto Life x Runner shop for our special-curated selections.