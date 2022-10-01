What TL Insiders can look forward to in October

Along with the beginning of fall and a buzzy film festival season, September brought a great lineup of events for TL Insiders to enjoy. Members tuned in to a thought leadership panel exploring Hollywood North, celebrated (and won tickets to visit) the island of St. Kitts, and enjoyed a day trip to Vettä Nordic Spa for a day of wellness and relaxation. As we gear up for another month of programming, there’s plenty to look forward to—so mark your calendars! This month, Insiders can expect a full roster of events connecting them to the city’s best in food, shopping, business and more. Here’s a peek at what’s in store for October.

Dinner at Kiin

Travel to Thailand with chef Nuit Regular as she takes TL Insiders on a culinary journey at Kiin, her newly reopened traditional Thai restaurant. On October 4, members will experience a curated Sumrab menu that reflects the traditional ways the Thai people eat through shared plates with punches of flavour. Guests will enjoy four-plus courses featuring bite-sized appetizers, hearty mains and dessert.



A workshop with Prairie Boy Bread

There’s something about the fall season that makes everyone want to start baking. For this exciting workshop on October 5, Insiders will explore the amazing world of naturally fermented breads with Prairie Boy Bread. Members will learn how to mix their own flour, get a sourdough starter going and shape a loaf of bread to prepare it for the oven. Bread bonus: everyone will walk away with a delicious creation.



A virtual Fireside Chat with Blume’s Karen Danudjaja

Danudjaja is a prized entrepreneur who saw a gap in the market and filled it with Blume, a superfood-latte brand providing versatile, organically-formulated beverages to people at every stage of their wellness journey. Her fireside chat on October 11 will cover her entrepreneurial journey and break down how to build the right team for your business.



The “How I Made It” series

Powered by the pages of Canadian Business’s fall 2022 issue, the October 12 edition of the How I Made It series will feature a lineup of exceptional mini talks and presentations on the future of entrepreneurship in Canada. Tickets are on sale now for the event with a lineup of exceptional speakers including Wealthsimple’s Michael Katchen and Cheekbone Beauty’s Jenn Harper.



Dinner at Gusto 501

TL Insiders and their lucky guests can keep their eyes peeled for an invite to Corktown’s Gusto 501. The restaurant and cocktail bar will be hosting members at the end of October for a curated, multi-course dining experience. Between the crafted cocktails and Italian dishes, this is a dinner you won’t want to miss.

