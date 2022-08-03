What TL Insiders can look forward to in August

Our summer roster of events continues in August—from a bashful brunch to an East End neighbourhood crawl.

July was another fabulous month for TL Insider. From a poolside Caribana party at The Selby to an unforgettable Filipino feast at Mineral, members have been able to discover new corners of the city time and time again. Following a sunny Civic Holiday long weekend, we turn the page on another month of exciting programming and welcome August! This month, Insiders can look forward to a full calendar of events scheduled for the weeks ahead. Connecting you to the city’s best in food, shopping, business and more, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Here’s a sneak peek at what we have in store this month.

An East End Neighbourhood Crawl

Join TL Insider on August 16 as we take a stroll through Toronto’s East End treasure—Leslieville! For this exciting neighbourhood crawl in partnership with our friends at Nextdoor, members can look forward to snacks, drinks, treats and shopping at some of the district’s most beloved businesses.

Disco Brunch

Members can pair their Saturday brunch with a little disco in a special edition of The Drake Hotel‘s Sky Yard brunch on August 20. Wake up ‘n get down with DJ Waves on deck serving up hypnotic rhythms to complement Executive Chef Laura Maxwell’s multi-course menu featuring devilled eggs, a mouth-watering open-faced wild mushroom crêpe with something sweet to finish + a specialty disco sip from our friends at Grey Goose.





A Beach Club Dinner and Fashion Show

Join Friday Harbour Resort on August 20 for an exclusive pre-fashion show dinner at its Beach Club restaurant. With stunning patio and waterfront views, the Beach Club will instantly transport you to vacation mode as you savour exquisite fish and seafood dishes with Mediterranean flair. Members will then enjoy an open-air fashion runway featuring a lineup of designers and brands curated by the Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards (CAFA).



Dinner at Adrak

TL Insiders will be gathering in the main dining room of Adrak on August 25 for an authentic Indian culinary experience. The culinary team, trained under Michelin-starred Chef Vineet Bhatia, have earned this recently opened Yorkville hotspot city-wide praise for its elevated take on both traditional and modern elements of Indian cooking.



