Summer’s in full-swing: what TL Insiders have to look forward to this July

While restaurant patios and weekend trips to the beach may look a little different this summer, here at Toronto Life, we’re doing what we can to help keep you cool. For the month of July, all TL Insiders will receive free delivery through the TL x Runner Storefront. With Toronto Life’s curated favourites from the LCBO delivered straight to your front door, you’ll have everything you need to sit back and enjoy our wide variety of events planned for Insiders this month. Here’s a sneak peek at some of the exciting events happening in the weeks to come.

Serving dinner for a cause

On July 7th, celebrity chef Cory Vitiello of Flock Rotisserie + Greens and Cactus Club Café, will be hosting our Serving Knowledge Supper Club in collaboration with Toronto’s University Health Network. Vitiello will be curating a special menu for members to enjoy from home. In partnership with Toronto General & Western Hospital Foundation, proceeds from each ticket purchased will be donated to their efforts in research, education, and patient care. Last chance to register for the event here!

Stop and smell the rosé!

For city-dwellers who see the world through rose coloured glasses, The Rosé Picnic is a summer-in-Toronto staple. The annual event serving the trendiest wines of the world alongside some of Canada’s best food and music will be going virtual this July 11, and TL Insiders are receiving an exclusive in. With the launch of their Rosélicious Boxes, TL Insiders will receive 10% off the delivery of exquisite world-class wine, delicious gourmet fare curated by Celebrity Chef Mark McEwan, and sweet surprises from event sponsors including Starbucks, Candy Fix, and more.

Steps toward success in a COVID-19 economy

Join Lindsay Preston, Partner at Preston Human Capital Group, on July 13 for a TL Insider Fireside Chat about how to take that extra step in building a compelling professional profile, and navigate your way through the complications of a post-pandemic economy. In believing that people drive business results, this discussion aims to prepare attendees, regardless of career path, to produce the best results possible.

A Fireside Chat intersecting art, city and education

Dr. Sara Diamond, President Emerita of OCAD University, will be our special guest on July 15 for a virtual Fireside Chat and open Q&A. She will be covering a variety of topics, from her personal career, the role artists and designers will play as we rebuild our city–post-pandemic, and the future of the education system in Canada.

Exploring technological empowerment with Salesforce

Join TL Insider on July 16 for the Salesforce #PathToGrowth Live Panel. With a variety of voices in Canadian business, including Dragon Den’s, Arlene Dickinson, the panel will focus on how some of the best minds in the industry are taking on today’s digital imperative and using technology to build resilience for the future.

E-meet a doctor transforming the Black experience in healthcare

Dr. Chika Stacy Oriuwa, MD/MSc, Psychiatry Resident at University of Toronto, has become a vocal advocate for improving disparities in Black health and confronting institutional discrimination against racialized populations. She will be leading a virtual Fireside Chat for TL Insiders on July 21, covering her extraordinary professional journey and the inspiration that fuels her advocacy and healthcare innovation for marginalized populations.

A virtual Fireside Chat with the Artistic Director of Soulpepper Theatre Company

TL Insider will be hosting Weyni Mengesha, Artistic Director of the artist driven Soulpepper Theatre Company, for a TL Insider Fireside Chat. On July 22, she will be discussing the future of art in the city, and the greater role of artists in rebuilding the country post COVID-19.

Experience Virtual TL Insider today for the very special rate of only $75 a year. Sign up here using promo code TLJULY.