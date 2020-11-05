Make the most of the season with these fall goodies

With the fall season upon us, let’s make the most of it! Every month, TL Insider will be sending you some of our picks for the season. From cozy clothes to mood-boosting chocolates and candles, we’ve got you covered.

Check out our carefully curated list of fall goodies to bring out the very best of the fall season.

Peace Collective “Stay Cozy” Collection: What is fall without comfy joggers paired with cropped crewnecks? Bring out the cozy vibes with the latest collection from Peace Collective. Team up the solid black joggers with the “From Toronto With Love” hoodie or the “More Self Love” cropped crewneck to complete the most comfortable look this season.

Peace by Chocolate “Mood Booster” Collection: This “fall” season, “fall” for chocolates! What better way to uplift yourself and the people around you than with chocolates? Peace by Chocolate’s Mood Booster box is the perfect assortment of chocolates to satiate your cravings.

Woodlot “For the Home & Rest”: Set the mood this season with these amazing candles courtesy of Woodlot, with aromas of balsam, fir and clove. Long lasting and free of petroleum, GMOs and phthalates, stock up on these Woodlot favourites to energize your senses.

Crokinole “Game Night”: This 3-in-1 board game set is all you need to beat the fall blues. Choose from Traditional King or Gold standard size board and let the good times roll.

