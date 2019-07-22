Here’s what went down at the latest members-only Toronto Life Masterclass at Tanto

If you’ve ever wanted to level-up your home cooking game with techniques from some of Toronto’s top chefs, TL Insider‘s Masterclass series is for you. In early July, a group of insiders gathered at Tanto to see up-close how chef Julian Iliopoulos prepares the Ossington restaurant’s signature duck dish. It’s called duck al hilo—duck by a thread—for the method in which the meat cooks while dangling over a live fire, resulting in a beautifully golden-crispy duck licked with plenty of smoke flavour. On this particular evening, it also resulted in an unforgettable meal. Here’s a look at how the event unfolded.