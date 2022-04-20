Toronto Life’s Best Restaurants event is back

It’s been too long since we’ve been able to celebrate the city’s amazing food scene the way we know how—but after three years, Toronto Life’s Best New Restaurants event is back. On May 30, join us at the Evergreen Brick Works, where chefs featured in June’s Where to Eat Now issue will be cooking up their signature dishes. For one night only, Toronto’s hottest new restaurants and some cherished favourites will come together under one roof for this all-you-can-eat event. But that’s not all: guests will also have the chance to try new food trends and top-shelf cocktails while exploring the Spice Room, the High Tea Corner and the luminous Night Room.

Hurry, though, because early-bird pricing ends May 1 at 10 a.m., or while supplies last. Get your tickets before they’re gone!

Monday May 30, 2022

7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Evergreen Brick Works

550 Bayview Ave., Toronto

*Restrictions apply: Must be 19+ to attend. Must come hungry.