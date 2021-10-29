A Q&A with TL Insider Cory Olton

Toronto Life Insider is a membership club that connects you to the city. With your membership, you get an upgraded subscription to Toronto Life and FASHION magazine, access to cool outdoor patio events, invitations to workshops and one-of-a-kind cooking and cocktail masterclasses with Toronto’s most interesting characters, weekly giveaways from top brands—and more.

Cory Olton is an Etobicoke-based business consultant specializing in strategy management and process improvement. When he’s not enhancing the day-to-day operations of businesses across the GTA, he’s exploring some of the city’s best in entertainment, food and culture with TL Insider. We caught up with the self-proclaimed foodie and drinkie, who shared with us his experience as a member, what he looks for in a five-star event and tips for new members.

How did you become a TL Insider?

Toronto Life was already one of my go-to sources for discovering everything new and exciting across the city. So, not long after the membership launched, I hopped on it. It seemed like a natural extension of what I already loved about the magazine—where I’d read about so many awesome things happening in my own backyard. In a city with so much happening, being a member has been one of the biggest contributors to reducing my FOMO. I’ve been a member for about two and a half years now.

What are some of the perks of membership you enjoy most?

This year, I was able to score a couple of tickets to a TIFF screening, which was incredible. I’ve also tossed my hat into a couple of contests. But what I enjoy most is definitely the food and drink experiences. I’m a foodie and also a drinkie—likely a far less frequently used term. My interest in those types of events is strongest, and to be honest, I have yet to be disappointed by anything from TL Insider. My expectations are consistently exceeded.

What do you look for in a great food and drink event?

For me, it’s a perfect pairing of a unique experience tied with a unique venue. TL Insider has done a really good job of presenting opportunities for me to explore different areas of the city that I wouldn’t necessarily be called to otherwise. Seeing spaces like a car dealership or garden turned into something spectacular is one of my favourite parts of the in-person programming.

How do TL Insider events fit into your personal and professional life?

Membership has given me a greater diversity of options when it comes to outings in my personal life. I didn’t have this level of exclusive access to events like parties, dinners, wine tastings and screenings before joining. Without a doubt, TL Talent Workshops have contributed to my professional development, especially the brand strategy and development workshop, as well as the professional profile building workshop. Both were informative and encouraged a lot of engagement.

Who do you normally attend with?

A TL Insider event makes a great date night, and sometimes I’ll attend with friends or family. With so many different types of events, it always makes for an interesting outing.

Which type of in-person events are you most looking forward to?

Larger live music events and parties. I’m really looking forward to the Toronto Life garden party—when it’s safe for it to happen again. Toronto has some incredible rooftop patios as well, so I always keep an eye out for happenings in those spaces too.

Do you have any tips for new members?

Take advantage of your membership by acting quickly, say yes and hop on the opportunities as they become available. Some of the perks are highly coveted, so just keep an eye out for the programming that interests you and jump on it. As soon as we transitioned into spring and summer, the number of events happening in and around Toronto quickly grew. It’s important to choose events that not only are reflective of your interests but also the people in your social circle, so that you can attend a mix of events with good company.

Become a TL Insider this month for the special rate of $50 (regular price $95). Sign up here.