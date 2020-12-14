World Class Cocktail Lesson featuring Kaitlyn Stewart

Preparing for a holiday season at home doesn’t mean you need to skip out on all of the joys of the holidays. 2017 World Class Canada Bartender of the Year Kaitlyn Stewart will show us how to make three classic cocktails for any occasion using Ketel One Vodka, Don Julio Blanco Tequila and Tanqueray No. Ten Gin. Not to worry if you don’t have your own at-home bar complete with shakers and mixing spoons; Stewart has tips and tricks to ensure your at-home cocktails taste just as good as any you’d be getting on a night out at your favourite restaurant. Impress your household with your bartending excellence and gain a few new skills.

Join Kaitlyn at her home bar on December 17, 2020 at 5:30 P.M., premiering on Toronto Life’s Facebook.