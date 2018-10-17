The best new bottles at the LCBO in October

Ontario’s purveyor of booze is constantly adding new products to its shelves—and honestly, it can be a lot to sift through. So we’ve (responsibly!) tasted our way through the new releases and put together a guide to the best new booze of the month. Here’s what to look for on store shelves in October:

Spirits

Michter’s 10 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon

$199.95 | United States

Michter’s doesn’t make its way up here very often, and when these bottles hit the shelves they don’t stay there long. While affordability is something we treasure in the bourbons we collect, this one is worth the splurge with very rich caramel flavours and an extremely smooth finish. October 27; LCBO 520841.

Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey

$55.95 | United States

This is a little softer and sweeter than what you would expect from a Canadian rye whiskey. There is a nice spiciness, with aromas and flavours of nutmeg and allspice on the finish. The signature long-necked bottle looks great on any bar shelf. October 27; Vintages 205666.

Ardbeg Uigeadail Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky

$172.95 | Scotland

It’s pronounced ‘Oog-a-dal’ according to the distillery, and it’s named for the loch where the water used for all Ardbeg whiskies comes from. It has a nice balance that lets fruit and spice notes open on the palate before a long finish of peaty smoke. October 27; LCBO 660860.

The Arran Malt The Sauternes Cask Finish Single Malt Scotch Whisky

$88.95 | Scotland

The barrels used to finish this whisky once contained the French dessert wine, lending a sweetness to the bottle, with flavours of canned peach and apple met with a satisfying smoky note on the finish. October 27; LCBO 291302.

G.E. Massenez Vieux Calvados

$52.95 | France

The bottles from Massenez really stick out on the shelf, and there is a nice note of spice layered over the fruit in this apple-shaped bottle. LCBO 271726.

Sparkling

Louis Bouillot Perle D’Ivoire Brut Blanc de Blancs Crémant de Bourgogne

$19.95 | France

Crémant is a great budget-friendly alternative to Champagne, and this bottle screams value. It’s made completely with Chardonnay and there are nice notes of apple and peach. Consider stocking up for holiday party season. LCBO 48801.

White

2017 Villa Maria Cellar Selection Sauvignon Blanc

$21.95| New Zealand

While it has the signature herbaceousness one expects from a New Zealand sauvignon blanc, what is a little unexpected is the intensity with which the tropical fruit jumps out of the glass, making us yearn for the warmer weather that is now firmly behind us. October 27; LCBO 974527.

Red

2015 Flat Rock Gravity Pinot Noir

$34.95 | Ontario

This wine draws its name from the gravity-flow system that Flat Rock uses to make wine, and this new vintage is a show-stopper with fantastic concentration and great flavours of dark cherry and dried violets. October 27; LCBO 1560.

2005 Barros Colheita Tawny Port

$34.95 | Portugal

Port is one of the treasures of the wine world, and this single-vintage tawny port is quite the rarity, with its almond, cherry, hazelnut, orange peel and toast qualities. October 27; LCBO 582932.

2016 Wakefield Cabernet Sauvignon

$19.95 | Australia

This Australian label offers exceptional value year after year, and this vintage is no different: great red and black fruit with a little chocolate and vanilla finishing off with a big hit of cherry. October 27; LCBO 744235.

2016 Xavier Ventoux

$15.95 | France

Wines from this sub-region of the Rhone Valley are usually delicious, spicy and full of fruit, and this one follows along those lines, with blackberry notes plus black cherry, vanilla and cocoa. It’s a real crowd pleaser. October 27; LCBO 413211.

2016 Alta Vista Premium Cabernet Franc

$17.95 – Argentina

This bottle offers something a little softer and easier drinking than Argentina’s usual calling card, malbec. It has fruit notes of black currant, blackberry and blueberry with a very soft finish. October 27; LCBO 609081.

2014 Chateau Teyssier

$24.95 | France

This bottle of Bordeaux is soft and approachable from the onset, with nice notes of raspberry, blackberry, and cherry. If you think good Bordeaux needs to spend years in a cellar before it’s ready to drink, this bottle should change your mind. October 27; LCBO 226035.

2016 J. Lohr Falcon’s Perch Pinot Noir

$29.95 | California

A yummy bottle of California pinot that shows off what cool-climate California can do with pinot noir. The cooler nights brings about a lovely acidity and juiciness that makes this both sippable on its own and with food. October 27; LCBO 361717.

2016 Chateau Ste. Michelle Syrah

$21.95 | Washington

Syrah is booming in Washington, and after tasting this Ste. Michelle version you’ll wonder why it took so long to come to your attention. This one is a steal, with show-stopping spice and black fruit that has a juicy core. October 27; LCBO 949651.

2015 San Pedro 1865 Selected Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon

$19.95 | Chile

Chile is known as a good cabernet producer, and this one from the upper Maipo Valley offers even more value than usual—think dark fruit flavours with smoky mocha components. October 27; LCBO 37911.