Food

Win Tickets to a Toronto Life Sandwich Festival

Want to try the city’s top gourmet sandwich creations as ranked by Toronto Life? Enter to win a pair of tickets to Spring Picnic presented by Dufferin Mall and Toronto Life on Sunday, May 5. Enjoy amazing sandwiches, from Donna’s amazing roast beef with honey and horseradish to Blackbird Baking Co.’s outstanding ham and pimento cheese. Dozens will be sliced, stacked and served—see the full list below. Tickets include an abundance of sandwich samples, musical performances, lawn games and more.

For full contest rules and regulations click here.

Enter below for your chance to win two tickets.

    By checking this you agree to Toronto Life emailing you about upcoming events.

Sandwiches Include:

Rose and Sons – Pastrami Sandwich

Beach Hill Smokehouse – “Austin” Brisket Sandwich

Beach Hill Smokehouse’s The Austin. Photo by Vicky Lam.

The Greenwood – Smoked Salmon Sandwich

Donna’s – Roast Beef Sandwich

Donna’s roast beef sandwich. Photo by Vicky Lam.

Cheese Boutique – Seared Pork Belly with Gouda

Blackbird Baking – Ham and Pimento Cheese on Focaccia

Blackbird Baking Co.’s ham and pimento sandwich. Photo by Vicky Lam

Food Dudes – Truck Burger

Illstyl3 Sammies – Classic Philly Cheese Steak

Illstyl3’s Philly cheesesteak. Photo by Vicky Lam

Earth + City – Black Bean Slider

Roywoods – Mini Jerk Chicken Bites

Roywoods’ jerk chicken sandwich. Photo by Vicky Lam

When The Pig Came Home – The Original Peameal

When the Pig Came Home’s peameal. Photo by Vicky Lam

Want to buy tickets?

