Win Tickets to a Toronto Life Sandwich Festival

Want to try the city’s top gourmet sandwich creations as ranked by Toronto Life? Enter to win a pair of tickets to Spring Picnic presented by Dufferin Mall and Toronto Life on Sunday, May 5. Enjoy amazing sandwiches, from Donna’s amazing roast beef with honey and horseradish to Blackbird Baking Co.’s outstanding ham and pimento cheese. Dozens will be sliced, stacked and served—see the full list below. Tickets include an abundance of sandwich samples, musical performances, lawn games and more.

Sandwiches Include:

Rose and Sons – Pastrami Sandwich

Beach Hill Smokehouse – “Austin” Brisket Sandwich

The Greenwood – Smoked Salmon Sandwich

Donna’s – Roast Beef Sandwich

Cheese Boutique – Seared Pork Belly with Gouda

Blackbird Baking – Ham and Pimento Cheese on Focaccia

Food Dudes – Truck Burger

Illstyl3 Sammies – Classic Philly Cheese Steak

Earth + City – Black Bean Slider

Roywoods – Mini Jerk Chicken Bites

When The Pig Came Home – The Original Peameal

