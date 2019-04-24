Win Tickets to a Toronto Life Sandwich Festival
Want to try the city’s top gourmet sandwich creations as ranked by Toronto Life? Enter to win a pair of tickets to Spring Picnic presented by Dufferin Mall and Toronto Life on Sunday, May 5. Enjoy amazing sandwiches, from Donna’s amazing roast beef with honey and horseradish to Blackbird Baking Co.’s outstanding ham and pimento cheese. Dozens will be sliced, stacked and served—see the full list below. Tickets include an abundance of sandwich samples, musical performances, lawn games and more.
Sandwiches Include:
Rose and Sons – Pastrami Sandwich
Beach Hill Smokehouse – “Austin” Brisket Sandwich
The Greenwood – Smoked Salmon Sandwich
Donna’s – Roast Beef Sandwich
Cheese Boutique – Seared Pork Belly with Gouda
Blackbird Baking – Ham and Pimento Cheese on Focaccia
Food Dudes – Truck Burger
Illstyl3 Sammies – Classic Philly Cheese Steak
Earth + City – Black Bean Slider
Roywoods – Mini Jerk Chicken Bites
When The Pig Came Home – The Original Peameal
