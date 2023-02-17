This new-to-Canada business is delivering restaurant-quality proteins right to your doorstep

Plus: Four delicious dinner recipes from local chef Taylor Goring starring Wild Fork’s meat selection

It’s no surprise that Toronto’s food scene is a vibrant and bustling one. With an array of award-winning restaurants at their fingertips, locals are keen to eat the best when they’re out—but they also want to bring the same level of quality home on nights when they stay in. And Wild Fork is making that so much easier.

Having recently launched in Canada, the online retailer has set out to transform the way people shop for and consume meat. Paying close attention to every step of the process, they stock a large variety of chef-selected high-quality meats and seafood at the most affordable prices. Their selection includes premium cuts of beef; Berkshire pork; chicken and other poultry; lamb; fish and shellfish; and specialty meats like bison, elk, boar, duck and venison—all fresh from the freezer. Yes, that’s a thing: Wild Fork blast-freezes products at the peak of their freshness and maintains them at frozen temperatures throughout the supply chain to reduce crystallization, preserving the nutrients, flavour, juiciness and tenderness of their meats. With same-day delivery options and free delivery on all orders for a limited time, seven days a week (visit wildfork.ca for full details), protein-loving shoppers can pick out their everyday and specialty proteins and have them delivered right to their door in select GTA cities.

Trying to ease your way into upping your protein intake, deliciously? Local chef and recipe developer Taylor Goring has shared some of his favourite (easy) ways to serve up everyday proteins, with some help from Wild Fork.

Juicy Berkshire pork tenderloin with a white wine demi-glace sauce

Berkshire pork comes from heritage pigs, which are far juicier, more flavourful and more tender than the average cuts of pork on the market. Topped with an unctuous and umami-filled white wine demi-glace sauce, this take on pork tenderloin is a sure hit. Chef Goring recommends serving it alongside a nice wedge of sweet grilled cabbage.

Pork and brine ingredients

Berkshire pork tenderloin Equal parts water and apple juice, just enough to cover the pork 4 cloves of garlic, smashed 4 bay leaves 1 tbsp salt 1 tbsp sugar 1 tbsp black peppercorns Salt and pepper Granulated garlic



Technique

Cover pork in brine and let sit in the fridge overnight to optimize the juiciness of your meat. Pat your meat dry and generously season with salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Sear your meat on all sides on medium-high heat and finish it in the oven at 350°F to your desired doneness, at least 145 F internal temperature. Let rest, then cut, and serve warm with sauce.

Sauce ingredients

1 onion, sliced

1 37½-g packet liquid demi-glace

1 cup white wine

Salt and pepper

Butter

Technique

Caramelize onion in a pan at medium heat. Once you get some colour on your onions, stir in your demi-glace and white wine. Cook and reduce before seasoning with salt and pepper to taste, and finish with a generous knob of butter.

Tamil-spiced beef ribeye steak with onion jam

With this ode to the classic Sri Lankan Tamil “Beef Devil” dish that his wife cooks up on the fly, chef Goring encourages us to take steak beyond our usual pantry staple seasonings. “We live in one of the most multicultural cities in the world,” he says. “It would be a miss to not incorporate unique flavours from specific communities into our day-to-day proteins.”

Ingredients

Canadian AAA angus beef ribeye steak

½ tsp granulated garlic

1 tsp Tamil roasted chili powder

¼ tsp turmeric

¼ tsp onion powder

Salt and pepper

1 onion, finely sliced

½ clove garlic, smashed or finely diced

1 oz. red wine

Technique

Pat your steak dry. Mix your granulated garlic, chilli powder, turmeric and onion powder together before covering your steak with the mixture. Pat salt and pepper onto your meat. Sear on medium-high heat for 2-3 minutes per side, to your preferred doneness. Set aside to rest. Caramelize your onion and garlic in the same pan, low and slow at medium-low. Once your onions break down, add your red wine and season with salt and pepper. Serve your steak sliced over your onion jam.

Lemony, garlicky chicken thighs with an herbed caper sauce

“Is there anything better than chicken? Yeah—lemony, garlicky chicken with crispy skin,” says chef Goring. “An easy way to level up this dish? Get a nice full-fat yogurt into your sauce blend, and pep it up with some Aleppo pepper flakes if you want even more of a twist.”

Ingredients

2 chicken thighs

1 tbsp mayonnaise

Zest of 1 lemon

4 cloves garlic, crushed

1 tsp dried Italian herb blend

Salt and pepper

Juice of 1 lemon

1 tbsp capers, crushed

1 handful parsley, finely cut

Extra-virgin olive oil

Technique

Marinade chicken thighs overnight in mayo, three-quarters of the lemon zest, crushed garlic, Italian herb blend, and salt and pepper to taste. Cook chicken thighs skin side down in an oven-safe pan on medium-high. Once you have a crispy, golden skin, flip and finish in the oven at 425 F, until the internal temperature reaches 165 F. Mix together lemon juice, capers, parsley and remaining lemon zest (along with extra-virgin olive oil and chicken juices from the pan, if you’d like). Drizzle on your plate and serve with the chicken.

Red-wine bone-in lamb leg steaks and Marsala sauce

Often served with a glass of wine, lamb also benefits from being marinated in it. “Wine is acidic, meaning it will help tenderize your meat and infuse it with a lot of flavour,” says chef Goring. “Lamb is a bit of a gamier protein, and the marinade helps keep it moist as it’s cooked.”

Lamb and marinade ingredients

2 grass-fed bone-in lamb leg steaks

Red wine

4 cloves of garlic, smashed

1 tbsp mustard

1 tsp black peppercorns

4 sprigs rosemary, bruised

1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

Marsala sauce ingredients

1 cup Marsala wine

½ cup of beef or vegetable stock

Butter

Salt and pepper

Technique

Marinade lamb in all ingredients overnight in the fridge, with enough wine to cover the meat. Remove lamb from marinade, pat thoroughly dry and season with salt and pepper. Sear on medium-high until a crust forms on one side, then flip and finish in the oven at 350 F until it reaches your desired doneness. Set aside to rest. Bring your Marsala wine and stock to a simmer in the same pan and reduce to intensify flavours. Finish with a generous knob of butter and season with salt and pepper to taste.

