Why the World is Falling For Japanese Whisky

If you know, you know. And if you don’t, we’re here to tell you: world-class Japanese whisky is where it’s at.

Calling all whisky lovers! Sure, most spirit enthusiasts know that whisky originated in 15th-century Scotland, but only true connoisseurs will tell you that some of the world’s best whiskies are, in fact, made in Japan. Here’s why you need to discover the world of Japanese whisky for your next tasting.

Japanese whisky was born out of passion

It all started with Masataka Taketsuru, the son of a prominent sake producer who set his sights on expanding Japan’s proverbial liquor cabinet. Considered a founding father of Japanese whisky, Masataka set sail for Scotland in 1918. Having enrolled in chemistry at the University of Glasgow, he unearthed the secrets of Scottish whisky acting as an apprentice to master distillers and blenders. He returned to Japan two years later with two handwritten notebooks that became the bibles of Japanese distilling. After overseeing the building of Japan’s first whisky distillery, Masataka followed his heart, taste buds and passion for producing whisky his way; and in 1934 founded his own Nikka Distillery, Yoichi, in Hokkaido, which remains one of the most celebrated and stunning Japanese whisky distilleries to this day.

Climate and nature are key, in Scotland and Japan

It wasn’t a coincidence that Masataka chose Hokkaido to build his first Nikka distillery. At a latitude of 43.2 degrees north, the region’s cool climate is ideal for whisky-making. Nestled between mountains and sea, it has pure, clean air with hints of brininess on the sea breeze that Masataka wanted to capture in the terroir. Nikka’s second distillery in Miyagikyo was chosen for similar reasons: when Masataka scouted a foggy glen near sea and mountains at a latitude of 38.8 degrees north, he was sold on the natural water sources that surrounded the area. The fresh water was so pure, he knew it was the start of a great whisky–and it remains the main source of water for the whisky to this day.

Japanese distilling is defined by self-discipline

Japanese distillers balance tradition with experimentation. At Nikka’s Yoichi Distillery, the distillation is coal-fired. It’s a difficult process that requires astounding skill but stays true to tradition and lends unique toasted flavour notes to the results. Miyagikyo, however, is all about experimentation. From playing with the pot stills’ size and shape (bulge-neck, ascending-arm, continuous–oh my!) to following a slower steam-powered distillation process, the flavours from Miyagikyo are completely different and constantly refined.

Both distilleries play with a catalogue of yeast cultures to pair a variety of aromas to the processes. By producing their range of whiskies in-house and outsourcing nothing, Japanese distilleries have complete control over what they produce, how they produce it and why and when they take on new techniques. It’s part of the reason these whiskies often come with a more premium price tag.

The world is falling for Japanese whisky

Another reason for the high cost of whiskies is that it’s collector-driven–and demand far outweighs production. Subtle, delicate and distinguished, Japanese whiskies are garnering more and more accolades from connoisseurs. They’re winning awards (in fact, Nikka’s Taketsuru Pure Malt was awarded the World’s Best Blended Malt at the World Whisky Awards in 2023). They’re celebrated for their complexity and refinement. And an added bonus? Their bottles are beautiful to display.

Sip and see for yourself!

If you haven’t already explored this world of whisky, it’s time to add a top-shelf Japanese bottle to your own curated collection. There’s no better place to start than Nikka’s flagship expressions–Miyagikyo Single Malt Japanese Whisky (lcbo.com, $95.20) and Yoichi Single Malt Japanese Whisky (lcbo.com, $95.20).

Further, as part of the “Nikka Discovery Series”, created in anticipation of Nikka Whisky’s 90th Anniversary in 2024, they’re also releasing two limited edition bottles. These single malts honour the role that experimentation plays in the whisky-making process. Focusing on the aromas rendered from Nikka’s vast selection of yeasts, these particular expressions produce two different single malts with very different flavour profiles.

With the distinctive smokiness you’d expect from Yoichi’s coal-fired pot stills, it balances smoky-peaty notes with fruity-floral flavours. This is thanks to the aromatic yeast that calls to mind Japan’s premium ginjyo sake. Drink it neat or on the rocks for full-flavour complexity or add water to bring out the fruity-floral notes. Lcbo.com, $279.95

Miyagikyo’s signature slow steamed distillation process allows the bright fruit flavours to really shine in this whisky, which give aromas of peach and apricot on the nose. Its silky-smooth mouthfeel and sweet finish mean that it’s best sipped neat. Lcbo.com, $279.95