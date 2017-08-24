What’s on the menu at the Rooftop at the Broadview Hotel, the summer’s top east-end hangout

The Broadview Hotel is a looker, inside and out, and the revitalized Streetcar Developments property at Queen and Broadview also offers a stunning panorama of the Toronto skyline from its top-floor bar and restaurant, the Rooftop.
The food
While the hotel’s street-level Civic restaurant is still in the works, the Rooftop has its own kitchen run by chef Ryan Michailoff (Cadillac Jenkins, Table 17), with a menu created by east-end restaurateurs Erik Joyal and executive chef John Sinopoli (Gare de L’Est, Ascari Enoteca, Hi-Lo Bar, Table 17).
The space
Designed by DesignAgency, the Rooftop has seating for 140 people. One of the building’s towers has been converted into a private dining space with an additional 20 seats.