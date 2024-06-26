What’s on the menu at Ficoa, a new spot in Little Italy with an avant-garde tasting menu

Name: Ficoa Contact: 585 College St., ficoa.ca Owner: Patricia Toro Chef: Gerry Quintero Accessibility: Not fully accessible

Gerry Quintero, the chef at Ficoa, a cozy new spot in Little Italy serving an experimental Ontario-focused tasting menu, was born in Monterrey. He grew up surrounded by Mexican cuisine’s vibrant flavours and ancient techniques. “By the time I was ten, I was cooking skirt steak and roasting whole goats over open flames with my grandfather,” he says. “I fell in love with cooking very early.” When his family immigrated to Canada, his passion didn’t wane. He worked in the kitchens at Scarpetta, Yours Truly, Rosalinda and Linda Modern Thai, learning animal butchery, dry-aging and fermentation (his favourite) along the way.

While working at Linda, Quintero realized that his knack for fermentation was marketable. “We had a tea that wasn’t selling,” he says. “I turned it into kombucha, and our customers went crazy for it, so I decided to start bottling the stuff.” Quintero and his partner, Mandy Sou, opened a kombucha side hustle called Alma y Gil, which quickly grew to include produce box delivery and a brunch sandwich pop-up business to rival Big Horton.

Eventually Quintero left the project to Sou. Afterward, he was approached by Patricia Toro, a former restaurant consulting client, about opening a spot where Alma y Gil would serve weekend brunch while Quintero came up with a tasting menu for the evenings. That was the seed of Ficoa, where the chef has designed an unstuffy menu that celebrates Ontario’s micro-seasonal produce. “The idea is to create an individualized dining experience as best as we can,” says Quintero. To that end, the moment a reservation is booked, the restaurant calls the soon-to-be diners to ask about their likes and dislikes. From there, Quintero forms his menu. “If a customer isn’t interested in what the season is offering, then it’s my job to work around it,” he says. “And if I want to throw caviar onto something just because it’s delicious, then I’m going to do that too.”

The food

Both the tasting menu and the à la carte offerings are flavour-focused and funky, and they pull inspiration from Italian, Asian and Latin cuisines. The duck leg, for example, is grilled over binchotan coals and glazed with an umami-rich house ferment of mushroom stock and mole.

Ficoa has two tasting menus: the Neighbourhood ($90) and the Ficoa ($200). Both open with a snack plate and cocktail in the lounge. This is the more extensive welcoming plate served with the Ficoa

At the centre of the welcome dish is the mushroom sott’olio: a blend of local lion’s mane, king oyster, chanterelle and maitake mushrooms, pickled with kombucha vinegar and finished with high-quality oil and a variety of aromatic herbs. The roasted medley sits on a crispy lattice of homemade sourdough

Advertisement

The Salt Spring Island mussels are poached in escabeche, a liquid the chef describes as “half pickling brine and half sauce.” It’s made from house-made kombucha vinegar, roasted onion, carrots and celery. The mussels are then chilled and garnished with micro cilantro, minced carrots and celery

Quintero buys whole pigs from Linton Pasture. While most of the pork gets used in other dishes, he cuts down on waste by grinding up offcuts and mixing them with Persian truffles, coriander and fresh herbs for this funky summer sausage. The mix is koji-fermented for about a week, then stuffed into casing and smoked with cherrywood

The celeriac soup is a purée of freshly grated truffles, onion, celery, celeriac and salt-fermented finger chilies. It’s topped with black garlic, potato and brie foam

Quintero is obsessed with preservation techniques, and his methods range from umeboshi-style pickling to lactic fermentation. Here are some of the results, including dry-aged fish and pickled carrots, rose hips and kimchi pears. These flavour bombs are found all over the menu, in everything from cocktails to ceviche

The chef cooking duck on his binchotan grill

Advertisement

The star of the tasting menu is local duck that’s dry-aged in house, then slowly roasted and basted with lacto-fermented house-made mushroom garum. It’s grilled to order over binchotan coals and presented atop the chef’s smoky, warmly spiced mole

For dessert, a deep-fried lattice buñuelo. It’s somewhere between a Biscoff cookie and a churro, and it sits atop a preserved rhubarb and crème anglaise semifreddo

The second dessert is a homemade tin of “grandma’s shortbread,” which comes with the bill as a little surprise. These ones are flavoured with orange blossom and cardamom

The drinks

Familiar libations are livened up in a cocktail card that features ingredients like kombucha and mushrooms. The Pick Me Up, for example, is a refreshing replacement for the now-compulsory espresso martini. It’s a jolt of coffee plus mint, soda, gin infused with yerba mate (a South American species of holly) and yerba mate powder.

For Ficoa’s take on the negroni, cava, gin and vermouth are fat-washed in mushrooms, pine needles and dried citrus-infused cocoa butter. The concoction is poured over hand-carved ice cubes and placed inside a smoking Dutch oven full of cherrywood, dried flowers, hay and citrus. $16

To make grenadine for the Rosita cocktail, pomegranates are boiled down with their skins, then blended with raspberries and pomegranate molasses and strained. The sweet and slightly bitter result is mixed with house kombucha and Aviation gin. $16

The space

The interior is meant to feel like fine dining but in someone’s grandmother’s house. The space is divided into two rooms. The back room, which seats six, is where tasting menu diners receive their opening snacks and welcome cocktail. It’s set up like a living room, complete with a wall of old-school family photos, loungey ’70s-style couches and tables that whisper “TV dinner.” The dining room, where customers migrate for the rest of the meal, is warm and plant-filled with velvet banquettes. An exposed brick wall is covered in a homage to Ficoa, the neighbourhood in Ecuador where owner Patricia Toro grew up.