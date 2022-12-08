What’s on the menu at the Golden Peacock, a new cocktail and snack bar from the team behind Donna’s

Name: The Golden Peacock

Contact: 2102 Dundas St. W., 647-561-2292, thegoldenpeacock.ca, @thegoldenpeacock.to

Neighbourhood: Roncesvalles

Owners: Ann Kim, Peter Jensen, Jed Smith and Christine Oldham

Chefs: Peter Jensen and Jed Smith

Accessibility: Not accessible

The team behind Donna’s, the beloved neighbourhood diner at Lansdowne and Wallace, has opened up a new local for drinks and snacks. Ann Kim and the gang had been looking to open a new space since before the pandemic, and they almost signed a lease on a Bloor Street location in early 2020. But they had second thoughts, and a week later, Covid hit, so they put the project on hold.

In July, a one-room restaurant space—previously a Portuguese sports bar—came on the market. With a solid wood bar, a small built-in kitchen and plenty of character, it was a perfect fit. “There are a lot of larger bars in this area, but not that many smaller spots to meet friends for a causal drink,” says Kim. “We wanted to bring the same cozy, convivial feel that Donna’s has to this neighbourhood, but with more of a lean toward late-evening drinks.”

The food

The tight menu features approachable but creative small plates with some Portuguese influence in honour of the bar’s predecessor. They’re all designed to pair nicely with the drinks: toasted fava beans with a heavy hit of coriander go perfectly with beer; grilled beef hearts are a natural pairing for a pisco sour. There are a few burgers for anyone looking for something a bit more substantial, including a delectable vegetarian version made with thick slices of grilled eggplant and muffuletta mayo.

The drinks

Cocktails are the main attraction, like the Golden Negroni, made with Lillet Blanc and Amaro Montenegro, and a killer pisco sour. Note: the menu doesn’t list classic cocktails, but they’re available upon request. Non-drinkers will be pleasantly surprised by a lovely zero-proof Shirley Temple that incorporates house-made grenadine. There’s a well-curated selection of wine and beer, including a dry-hopped rice lager from Lovebird, a month-old brewing company out of Grey Highlands.

The space

All of the furniture and light fixtures were either thrifted or from the previous tenant, lending a relaxed, lived-in feel. An original wood bar lines the front half of the room. Behind it, a pair of vintage Advent speakers make for crystal-clear audio. On the back wall, there’s a stunning gold feather mural—and, fittingly, you’ll find many peacock-themed knick-knacks scattered around. It’s warm, comfortable and just hip enough without any suggestion of smugness.