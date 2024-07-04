What’s on the menu at Ramona’s, a new cocktail and snack bar on Queen West

Name: Ramona’s
Contact: 1086 Queen St. W., @rrramonas
Neighbourhood: Little Portugal Owners: Waseem Dabdoub, Michael Webster, Colin Sims and Michael Leach Chefs: David Solis Accessibility: Not fully accessible
Wish you could sip an oceanside cocktail on a sweltering, the-sidewalk-is-lava sort of day? The Toronto Islands are probably the closest you can get without buying a plane ticket, but if you’d rather stay on the mainland, there’s always Ramona’s, a new Queen West coffee and cocktail joint. Inspired by Pacific coastal culture, especially Oaxaca’s eclectic scene, Ramona’s has something of a dual personality. Until 3 p.m., it’s a buzzing café complete with a killer breakfast sandwich. And at 5 p.m., the cocktail shakers come out (though you could get a tipple earlier if you wanted) along with a dedicated evening menu.
“The notion of staying out drinking until the early hours, then coming back to the same spot for a coffee at 8 a.m., is, for me, such a romantic aspect of European culture,” says Michael Webster, one of the partners on the project. “We wanted to recreate that here.” Given Webster’s history of opening Spanish-inspired restaurants—he helped create Bar Isabel and Bar Raval, among other notables—the concept is right up his alley.
Meanwhile, Waseem Dabdoub is part-owner of the Haifa Room and the new Geary venue Standard Time; he shares the latter with fellow partner Colin Sims. Michael Leach used to own the now-closed Dynasty Plant Shop, which helps explain Ramona’s excellent plant game. Call this a meeting of the minds, including Ramona herself—Leach’s precious Mexican beach dog.
Chef David Solis blends his Filipino culinary heritage and other influences—Korean, Japanese and Australian, to name a few—with the vibrant, punchy flavours of Oaxaca. There’s a gorgeous take on crudo featuring red snapper and chili-coconut vinegar, a chicken adobo “cigar” with calamansi aïoli and fermented banana pepper, and guacamole with optional crunchy crickets (don’t knock ’em till you try ’em). Bright-flavoured, creative and good to share, it’s a solid day-to-night menu that pairs nicely with the cocktail program.
Colourful, inventive cocktails are front and centre here, featuring loads of house-made concoctions like lemongrass vermouth, coconut fat-washed tequila and Aperol infused with bird’s eye chilies. Mocktails (or “Fresquitas”) get their due with thoughtful, well-balanced blends—and there’s even one infused with bubblegum. The tight rotating wine list typically features two reds, two whites and something playful, like a funky rosé. And in the morning, you can get all your standard coffee drinks (with beans from Sam James) or opt for a fun seasonal special like a mix of espresso, white chocolate cream and dehydrated miso.
Think understated desert beach vibes—textured paint the colour of white sand, terracotta pots holding succulents and monsteras, white oak millwork, and veined marble tile. Banquettes line one side of the room; across from them, there’s bar seating. And at the end, a small open kitchen. At night, the lighting shifts from sun-drenched to dusky pink and orange, redolent of Pacific coastal sunsets.
