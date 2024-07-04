What’s on the menu at Ramona’s, a new cocktail and snack bar on Queen West

Name: Ramona’s Contact: 1086 Queen St. W., @rrramonas

Neighbourhood: Little Portugal Owners: Waseem Dabdoub, Michael Webster, Colin Sims and Michael Leach Chefs: David Solis Accessibility: Not fully accessible

Wish you could sip an oceanside cocktail on a sweltering, the-sidewalk-is-lava sort of day? The Toronto Islands are probably the closest you can get without buying a plane ticket, but if you’d rather stay on the mainland, there’s always Ramona’s, a new Queen West coffee and cocktail joint. Inspired by Pacific coastal culture, especially Oaxaca’s eclectic scene, Ramona’s has something of a dual personality. Until 3 p.m., it’s a buzzing café complete with a killer breakfast sandwich. And at 5 p.m., the cocktail shakers come out (though you could get a tipple earlier if you wanted) along with a dedicated evening menu.

“The notion of staying out drinking until the early hours, then coming back to the same spot for a coffee at 8 a.m., is, for me, such a romantic aspect of European culture,” says Michael Webster, one of the partners on the project. “We wanted to recreate that here.” Given Webster’s history of opening Spanish-inspired restaurants—he helped create Bar Isabel and Bar Raval, among other notables—the concept is right up his alley.

Partners Michael Webster and Waseem Dabdoub

Meanwhile, Waseem Dabdoub is part-owner of the Haifa Room and the new Geary venue Standard Time; he shares the latter with fellow partner Colin Sims. Michael Leach used to own the now-closed Dynasty Plant Shop, which helps explain Ramona’s excellent plant game. Call this a meeting of the minds, including Ramona herself—Leach’s precious Mexican beach dog.

Chef David Solis helped open Manita before helming the kitchen at Ramona’s

The food

Chef David Solis blends his Filipino culinary heritage and other influences—Korean, Japanese and Australian, to name a few—with the vibrant, punchy flavours of Oaxaca. There’s a gorgeous take on crudo featuring red snapper and chili-coconut vinegar, a chicken adobo “cigar” with calamansi aïoli and fermented banana pepper, and guacamole with optional crunchy crickets (don’t knock ’em till you try ’em). Bright-flavoured, creative and good to share, it’s a solid day-to-night menu that pairs nicely with the cocktail program.

Ramona’s breakfast sandwich is a longganisa (sweet Filipino sausage) patty with deeply caramelized onions, dijon aïoli, arugula and house-made hot sauce on an Emmer potato bun. You can add avocado for some heft or opt for an oyster-and-maitake-based vegetarian version. $12 ($13 for the vegetarian)

Inspired by Australian breakfast, the Power Bowl is a fortifying mix of pickled red onion, carrot, cabbage, kale, edamame, pepitas, cilantro and scallion. There’s also brown rice, millet, and avocado coated in toasted black and white sesame seeds. $18

Also from the breakfast menu, this is the corned beef tostada, with tangy pickled red onions, potato hash, cilantro and a buttery, nutty annatto aïoli. On the side, there’s a fried egg and butter lettuce from Mighty Harvest dressed with lemon juice. $19

A near-full spread of dishes from the evening menu

These are tuna hot cakes—not actually hot cakes, but so named because they’re so delicious they sell like the proverbial kind. It’s a nori and rice paper cracker with aji amarillo (a Peruvian chili pepper) ponzu, garnished with scallions and aji aïoli. $12

Kinilaw Crudo is a Filipino take on ceviche, in which fish (red snapper, in this case) is “cooked” with acidity. Chef Solis flavours his snapper with chili-coconut vinegar, pickled papaya, annatto oil, cilantro and serrano chili. This one is a real sleeper hit—you can still taste the bracingly fresh fish through all those complex flavours. $23

Maitake mushrooms are marinated in aji amarillo, aji panca, onions and garlic, then roasted to a perfect crisp before topping this tostada. It’s finished with salsa verde, aïoli, pickled onions and extra-peppery wildfire arugula. $17

These edible cigars are Solis’s signature. Crisp brick pastry is rolled with juicy chicken adobo and accented with fermented banana ketchup and calamansi aïoli. $15

A take on Korean bo ssam (spiced pork shoulder with plenty of sides), Ramona’s Rambo Ssam stacks pork belly with pickled rutabaga, white pepper, serrano crema and a chili-spiked Asian herb salad. The belly is cured overnight, air-dried and roasted to a satisfying crackle. $18

Here we have house-made peanut butter ice cream topped with crunchy chicharron. If sweet and savoury is your thing, run, don’t walk. $7

The drinks

Colourful, inventive cocktails are front and centre here, featuring loads of house-made concoctions like lemongrass vermouth, coconut fat-washed tequila and Aperol infused with bird’s eye chilies. Mocktails (or “Fresquitas”) get their due with thoughtful, well-balanced blends—and there’s even one infused with bubblegum. The tight rotating wine list typically features two reds, two whites and something playful, like a funky rosé. And in the morning, you can get all your standard coffee drinks (with beans from Sam James) or opt for a fun seasonal special like a mix of espresso, white chocolate cream and dehydrated miso.

A glass of cold-brew Earl Grey tea. $5

A perfect latte made with beans from Sam James Coffee Bar

The TRBLMKR is aptly named—it’s a real labour of love to make. Coconut fat-washed tequila is clarified with Campari and a beautiful Spanish bianco vermouth as well as strawberry purée. The result is a fruity, super smooth (read: dangerous) tequila negroni. $21

If you love creamsicles, you’ll love the adult version (dubbed the Dreamsicle). Dylan’s vodka and orange liqueur is blended with milk (oat or regular), vanilla syrup, fresh OJ and a few drops of Angostura bitters. $18

The space

Think understated desert beach vibes—textured paint the colour of white sand, terracotta pots holding succulents and monsteras, white oak millwork, and veined marble tile. Banquettes line one side of the room; across from them, there’s bar seating. And at the end, a small open kitchen. At night, the lighting shifts from sun-drenched to dusky pink and orange, redolent of Pacific coastal sunsets.