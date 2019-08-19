What’s on the menu at Azkadenya, a new downtown fast-casual spot for mezze and tableside shawarma

Name: Azkadenya Contact: 235 Queen St W, 416-260-555, azkadenya.ca, @azkadenya_ca Neighbourhood: Queen West Owner: Eat Holding Company Ltd. Executive chef: Ismail Al Sirsawi Accessibility: Accessible entrance and washroom
The food
A mashup of “azka” (“delicious”) and “denya” (“world”), Azkadenya serves contemporary Middle Eastern food in a fast-casual setting. It bills itself as a “mezza diner,” with an array of hot and cold dips, fresh-baked pitas, and build-your-own bowls, salads and wraps. All of the meat on the menu is halal, but there are plenty of vegetarian and vegan options, too. Coming soon: breakfast service.
For those on the run, there’s a fridge stocked with fresh salads and dips, along with water, kombucha, sodas, non-alcoholic malt beverages and Vimto, a sweet berry-based soft drink with herbs, spices and malt that’s popular in the Middle East.
The space
The long dining room nods to the ’50s, ’60s and modern Middle East through walls dressed in vibrant pop art, neon lights, video projections and table liners printed with vintage newspaper ads.