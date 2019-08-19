Food

What’s on the menu at Azkadenya, a new downtown fast-casual spot for mezze and tableside shawarma

What’s on the menu at Azkadenya, a new downtown fast-casual spot for mezze and tableside shawarma

By |  

By |  

Name: Azkadenya
Contact: 235 Queen St W, 416-260-555, azkadenya.ca, @azkadenya_ca
Neighbourhood: Queen West
Owner: Eat Holding Company Ltd.
Executive chef: Ismail Al Sirsawi
Accessibility: Accessible entrance and washroom

The food

A mashup of “azka” (“delicious”) and “denya” (“world”), Azkadenya serves contemporary Middle Eastern food in a fast-casual setting. It bills itself as a “mezza diner,” with an array of hot and cold dips, fresh-baked pitas, and build-your-own bowls, salads and wraps. All of the meat on the menu is halal, but there are plenty of vegetarian and vegan options, too. Coming soon: breakfast service.

Uber-creamy hummus comes topped with olive oil and green chili-garlic salsa. $5.99.

 

Beetroot tahini is made with beets, tahini, yogurt, parsley, garlic, walnuts and olive oil. $6.99.

 

Walnut muhammara is a thick swirl of nuts, feta, red peppers, bread crumbs, chili, onions, mint, pomegranate molasses and olive oil. $6.99.

 

The date arugula salad is composed of balsamic-dressed arugula and lettuce tossed with dates, feta, red onions and walnuts. $9.99.

 

Falafel patties are made with chickpeas, parsley, onions and coriander seeds before they’re deep fried, coated in sesame seeds and served with yogurt tahini. $6.49.

 

The Garlic Chicken Sizzler is a Bedouin-inspired dish made with chicken breast, mushrooms, zucchini, onion and chili pepper. $12.99.

 

The tableside beef shawarma is cooked on an individual spit and served with a side of tahini sauce, an onion-parsley mix, tomatoes and pita. $15.99.

 

Azkadenya’s knafeh are round tangles of thin noodle-like pastry stuffed with cheese, soaked in an orange blossom syrup and topped with pistachios. $6.99.

 

The restaurant’s open kitchen shows diners the baked-to-order pitas being made in the Malagutti pizza oven.

 

For those on the run, there’s a fridge stocked with fresh salads and dips, along with water, kombucha, sodas, non-alcoholic malt beverages and Vimto, a sweet berry-based soft drink with herbs, spices and malt that’s popular in the Middle East.

 

The space

The long dining room nods to the ’50s, ’60s and modern Middle East through walls dressed in vibrant pop art, neon lights, video projections and table liners printed with vintage newspaper ads.

There’s plenty of neon…
… and a mix of communal tables, banquettes and stand-up counters.
More neon.

Topics: Azkadenya Mezze Middle Eastern Food Queen West

 

Big Stories

City

Evicted: horror stories from recently ousted renters

City

Greed, betrayal and medical misconduct at North York General

Life

“I grew up black in an all-white family”

Real Estate

Rent in the city, buy in cottage country, live happily ever after

City

Inside a $500-million family feud

City

The age of the flood