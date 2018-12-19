Food

What’s on the menu at Viaggio, a new Italian restaurant from the team behind the Commodore

What’s on the menu at Viaggio, a new Italian restaurant from the team behind the Commodore

By | Photography By Gabby Frank |  

By | Photography By Gabby Frank |  

Name: Viaggio
Contact: 1727 Dundas St. W., 416-519-8165, viaggiorestaurant.ca, @viaggiorestaurant
Neighbourhood: Little Portugal
Previously: Branca
Chef and owner: Jon Vettraino (The Commodore)
Bar manager: Billy Killin

The food

A seasonally changing menu of classic Italian dishes—with a tweak here and there—that currently includes Tuscan bread soup, venison carpaccio, snow crab tagliatelle and Peking duck agrodolce. Vettraino isn’t limiting himself to one particular region of Italy, but he’s slightly more interested in what the north has to offer. “On the border of Austria and France, you start to see things like sauerkraut being used—I think it’s amazing that I can use ingredients like that and still call it Italian food.” And fans of Vettraino’s tiramisu pancakes—a holdover from The Commodore’s brunch—will be happy to see they’re on Viaggio’s dessert menu.

A salad of fennel and blood oranges, pickled shallots and piave vecchio cheese, in a red-wine vinaigrette, is served over a garlicky chick pea purée. $15.

 

Lightly cured venison carpaccio is dressed with crispy sunchokes, gorgonzola cream and chervil. $16.

 

Tagliatelle with butter-poached Nova Scotia snow crab, honey mushrooms and edamame. $30.

 

Pan-seared Ontario rainbow trout is served over a stew of smoked pancetta, cannellini beans, sauerkraut and potato. $29.

 

A 30-day aged Ontario Mennonite ribeye, with a mushroom and farro ragu and salsa verde. $42.

 

The famous tiramisu pancakes, topped with mascarpone cream and espresso syrup. $10.

 

The drinks

“We try to keep the drinks, simple, approachable and tasty,” says Killin of the house cocktails, which include an Aperol spritz, a twist on the negroni and some non-alcoholic concoctions. The wine list is Italian-heavy, of course, but also includes bottles from France, Austria, Spain and Canada. There’s Woodhouse lager on tap, too, and a couple of large-format cider options.

The 365 Spritz (because it’s good all year-round) is made with Aperol, Martini Bitter, Briotett Bergamote and Prosecco. $12.

 

How To Take A Compliment (Bombay Sapphire, Bitter Bianco, gentian, white vermouth) is Killin’s take on a white negroni. $15.

 

The zero-proof Hip To Be Square is made with Seedlip Garden, agave, lime, sparkling apple soda and rosemary. $11.

 

Killin, behind the bar.

 

The space

Not too much has changed since the space existed as Branca: it’s a little bit darker and cozier, the banquettes have been recovered and a couple of funky light fixtures have been added. There’s still a patio, but it won’t see any action until next summer.

Topics: Billy Killin Italian Jason Romanoff Jon Vettraino Little Portugal Openings Viaggio

 

More New Restaurants

Restaurants

What’s on the menu at MARBL, a new restaurant and lounge in the former Fring’s space

Restaurants

What’s on the menu at WVRST, Union Station’s brand-new beer hall

Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Cantina Mercatto, the newest addition to the Mercatto restaurant family

Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Garrison Creek, Little Italy’s newest Italian restaurant

Bars and Clubs

What’s on the menu at Coffee Oysters Champagne, a splashy new lounge on King West

Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Virtuous Pie, a B.C.-based vegan pizza joint