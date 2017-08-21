Food

What’s on the menu at Mister Frenchy, a new Francophile street-food joint on the Danforth

By | Photography By Genelle Levy |  

Name: Mister Frenchy
Contact: 675 Danforth Ave., 647-340- 0790, @MrFrenchyFood
Neighbourhood: Greektown
Owners: Mohamed Bordo and Youcef Boudouh

Decorated with patriotic French shades of blue, white and red throughout, this 20-seat street-food spot on the Danforth prepares fresh baguettes every day, along with a selection of French staples (including a classic croque monsieur), panini and, of course, french fries. Signature sauces, like the mayo-and-spices samouraï dipper, are imported from France.

The simple croque monsieur: a fried ham-and-cheese sandwich with a top layer of melted cheese. $3.99.

 

Le Lyonnais loads up on ground beef, french fries and Algerian sauce. $8.49.

 

Le Provençal is stuffed with paprika-seasoned chicken breast and french fries. $8.99.

 

Profiteroles topped with whipped cream, almonds and chocolate sauce. $3.99.

 

The 20-seat space is adorned with shades of bleu

 

…and one bold mural.

 

