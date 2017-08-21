What’s on the menu at Mister Frenchy, a new Francophile street-food joint on the Danforth
Name: Mister Frenchy
Contact: 675 Danforth Ave., 647-340- 0790, @MrFrenchyFood
Neighbourhood: Greektown
Owners: Mohamed Bordo and Youcef Boudouh
Decorated with patriotic French shades of blue, white and red throughout, this 20-seat street-food spot on the Danforth prepares fresh baguettes every day, along with a selection of French staples (including a classic croque monsieur), panini and, of course, french fries. Signature sauces, like the mayo-and-spices samouraï dipper, are imported from France.