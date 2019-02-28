What’s on the menu at Fet Zun, Anthony Rose’s new Middle Eastern restaurant on Dupont

What’s on the menu at Fet Zun, Anthony Rose’s new Middle Eastern restaurant on Dupont

Name: Fet Zun

Contact: 252 Dupont St, 647-352-3337, fetzun.com, @fet_zun

Neighbourhood: The Annex

Previously: Bar Begonia

Owners: Anthony Rose and Robert Wilder (Rose and Sons, Big Crow, Fat Pasha, Schmaltz Appetizing)

Chefs: Michael Sarino (Fat Pasha)

The food

Rose describes the flavour-punched fare as classic street food that’s lighter and brighter than Fat Pasha’s menu. It’s all stuff that’s meant to be shared: freshly baked pita and flatbreads, a selection of meze (olives, pickled things, babaghanoush, tabbouleh), chicken shawarma, turkey schnitzel. There’s also a substantial sabich plate. Here the Middle Eastern sandwich is served on an open flatbread topped with fried eggplant, chopped salad, fries and tahini. Coming soon: brunch that features an additional line up of dishes including a babka-twist on French toast, and maple or beetroot tahini on challah.

The drinks

Mike Tanchuk (Bar Begonia) is behind the cocktails (some of which are refreshing, others of which are spicy). There’s also a fresh juice program, and customers can get it straight-up, or in an Orange Julius–like dessert cocktail made with soft serve ice cream, in a glass rimmed with za’atar or pistachios and finished with pomegranate or lavender syrup.

The space

The five-week transformation of the dark and moody Bar Begonia space was a joint effort between Rose and Wilder. It’s now greener and brighter, and a mural that was once the outline of a nude woman is now the outline of a… camel. Thankfully, the great street-side patio remains.