What went down at the first annual Style Lounge presented by Toronto Life, FASHION, HELLO! Canada & FLARE

Between red carpets and exclusive parties, the city is in peak TIFF mode. From September 6 to the 8, some of the city’s most notable names joined the madness to attend the highly anticipated first annual Style Lounge, presented by Toronto Life, FASHION, HELLO! Canada and FLARE.

The Maverick Social Club on King West (right across the street from TIFF Bell Lightbox) hosted the perfectly curated pop-up lounge, where attendees came to get their game face on and enjoy a few minutes of downtime. The Penguin Random House Canada reading nook was the perfect place to relax and recharge, both literally and figuratively (thanks to the on-site charging stations).

Hot Tools® appliances, the gold standard for professional stylists, hosted a pop-up salon with top Toronto stylists including the renowned Kirsten Klontz to give attendees a hair boost. Clarins beauty touch-up—featuring some of the brand’s newest products, like the Joli Rouge Lacquer and Plant Gold L’Or des Plantes—was a huge hit. To complete their look, guests could hit up the Style Lounge Nail Parlour for Chic Vinylux mini manicures with CND polish (the global leader in professional nail beauty), done by the nail experts at The Nail and Champagne Bar.

Canapés and non-alcoholic Seedlip cocktails—both infused with Youtheory Collagen—offered a wellness boost to guests. An illustrator was also on scene to create custom sketches of guests enjoying their favourite wellness activity. Delicious catering was provided by The McEwan Group, along with protein bars from RXBAR. Guests stayed well-hydrated with cocktails by Tromba, wine from Vieni, beer from Lost Craft, nitro cold brew from Balzac’s Coffee Roasters and ROAR Organic electrolyte beverages.

Guests danced to music by Maximum Music DJ, posed for photos and sampled products before heading out on the town for TIFF.

