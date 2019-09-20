What went down at Creemore Springs Brewery’s Lombard Street Pub last night

Last night, September 19th, Creemore Springs Brewery’s Batch House, Toronto Beer Week, and Toronto Life brought together craft beer, local food vendors and live music along Lombard Street for a lively end-of-summer evening to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Toronto Beer Week and support the Music Therapy Trust Fund.

The popular Creemore Batch House Bar offered a selection of creative beers made on-site at the urban gastrobrewery by Creemore’s own “Brew Crew”. Varieties like Cream Ale, Hefeweizen and Engish Mild Ale were available for traditionalists, while more adventurous beer-sippers could opt for the Black IPA or Strawberries & Cream. A second station poured up the Premium Lager, Lot 9 Pilsner and Boundless IPA beers made in Creemore Springs, their hometown in Simcoe County, Ontario.

To pair with their five-dollar pints, guests were tempted by Batch House’s own famous McBatch burger with crinkle-cut fries, St. Pete’s oysters from Rodney’s Oyster House, and build-your-own snack bowls from Basil Box featuring lemongrass chicken or coconut curry tofu atop a brown rice base. While sipping and munching, attendees had the chance to practice their axe-throwing skills with Axed, play a game of ping-pong or simply relax with company on a picnic bench. Beck Taxi generously handed out ten-dollar vouchers to ensure guests made it home safely.

Delicious beer deserves great music, and the Lombard Street Pub welcomed three Canadian acts that fit the bill perfectly. Musical entertainment kicked off with the energetic tunes of Shawn Brandy, followed by a series of acoustic covers by Chasing Angus. Creemore junior brewer Jesse Perrault kept the show moving between sets, telling the story of Creemore Springs Brewery and calling out the Creemore small batch brewers in the crowd. The evening was wrapped up with music from Villages, a group of four Nova Scotia-born musicians whose indie-folk sound encapsulates their hometown of Cape Breton through traditional Celtic and British musical styles melded with contemporary production. Their poetic lyrical style and folk-heavy instrumental arrangements evoke the spirit of their hometown, which the members became suddenly nostalgic for after years as a pop-rock band. Performing songs from their debut album, “Maggie of the Cove”, Villages finished the night off with their beautiful, sentimental tunes, which guests enjoyed as the sun set over the city.

Here’s a peek inside the Lombard Street Pub and check out #TBW19: