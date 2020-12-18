Tote bags, tees, masks and other cool swag from Toronto restaurants for last-minute gifting

With only a few shopping days left until Christmas, there’s no time like the present (pun fully intended) to shop local—curbside pickup is your best bet to guarantee gifts will end up under the tree on time. This year, many of Toronto’s restaurants have released stylish, limited-run merchandise, perfect for the hard-to-buy-for foodie on your list—and a great way to support local eateries during this second lockdown. Here, a short but sweet list of local restaurant merch you can put in your virtual cart.

A Harry’s hoodie

Grant van Gameren’s burger joint, which is now operating out of the former Woodlot space on Palmerston, has its roots in Parkdale, and this hoodie pays homage to Harry’s original Springhurst location ($65). Recent additions to the merch shop include everyone’s favourite style of bottoms right now: sweatpants. harrys.ambassador.ai



A Baldassarre ball cap

This limited-run snapback features Famiglia Baldassare’s famous B logo at the front, and the number 10 on the side — a nod to the pasta shop’s 10-year run, and to Roman football player Francesco Totti ($39.99). They also have good-looking long-sleeve shirts, an adorable tortellino-shaped keychain and a professional pasta cutter. famiglia-baldassarre.myshopify.com



Bernhardt’s very fancy wine carrier

Here we have an embossed vinyl wine tote from Bernhardt’s that can hold two bottles—perfect for the wine buff who’s a little extra about everything. $90. shop.dreyfustoronto.com



Grape Witches’ less fancy wine carrier

This stylish, sturdy four-bottle tote from Grape Witches features the design above by Toronto-based artist Negin Shamshiri ($20). Also in the Witches’ tuck shop: corkscrews, ball caps and zines. grapewitches.com/tuck-shop



Hong Shing’s skateboard

Yes, you read that right: Chinatown mainstay Hong Shing has branched out into lifestyle merch, including tops, bottoms, basketballs and skateboard decks emblazoned with the restaurant’s logo and an image of the Toronto skyline. $90. shop.hongshing.com



Sugo’s Garfield tee for a good cause

The casual Italian eatery is selling this t-shirt, a collaboration with Parkdale Road Runners, to fund The Marinara Boys, a joint initiative between Sugo, Famiglia Baldassare and Bar Ape that distributes homemade food to community kitchens and shelters. $42. sugotoronto.com



Mattachioni’s cheeky toque

Finally: the perfect present for the peperoncini-popping person on your list. $25. mattachioni.com



Donna’s hip tee

Bloorcourt restaurant Donna’s is known for its incredible food as well as for its dining room’s curated, vintage aesthetic. This t-shirt provides ample ’70s vibes, to tide would-be restaurant goers over until in-person dining is allowed again. $30. shopoffmenu.com



Piquette’s bottle opener

A classic wine key emblazoned with Piquette’s stylized logo ($9). We think it would pair nicely with the bar’s blowfish-emblazoned tote. barpiquette.com/collections/merch



Paradise Grapevine’s crystal stemware

Toronto has truly become a wine city during the pandemic. Toast to the city’s newfound oenophilia with a four-pack of goblets from Paradise. $45. shop.paradisegrapevine.com

Pilot Coffee dress socks

For the coffee fanatic who truly has everything: a pair of socks to slip on while they sip their favourite brew. $20. pilotcoffeeroasters.com/merchandise



Godspeed’s beer label-inspired masks

A pandemic-perfect gift: these handmade masks use the same patterns as Godspeed’s flagship beer labels. $13. godspeedbrewery.com/shop



Union’s cozy blankets

Union’s branded blankie is ideal for keeping cozy during socially distant outdoor hangs this winter. $25. unionrestaurant.ambassador.ai



Roywoods’ track suit

The Caribbean mainstay just released its cheeky “home of the jerks” tracksuit, which will be perfect for those who are working from home this winter. $40. DM @roywoodstoronto to order.



A baby onesie from Borrell

The east-end Dutch eatery is selling onesies printed with a truly adorable scene: a cone of Dutch frites riding a bicycle, perfect for any future fried-foods fanatics. $25. borrel.ca



Cooking from Home cookbook

Some of Toronto’s top chefs—including Suzanne Barr (True True), Craig Harding (La Palma), and Bruce Lee and Stephanie Duong (Roselle)—have contributed recipes to this digital cookbook, proceeds from which go towards Not 9 to 5, an organization dedicated to creating mental health and wellness resources for food industry pros. Donate $25 or more to download. cookingfromhomethebook.com