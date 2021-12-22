Toronto restaurants offering takeout fried chicken dinners, surf-and-turf feasts and tapas extravaganzas on New Year’s Eve

Toronto restaurants offering takeout fried chicken dinners, surf-and-turf feasts and tapas extravaganzas on New Year’s Eve

More Holiday Fun

In a mythical time remembered by few, New Year’s Eve celebrations involved not just 10 people or fewer, but dozens! Hundreds, even! It may sound hard to believe, but we have it on good authority. While we await the return of those wondrous, many peopled affairs, please treat yourself to one of these takeout feasts from some of Toronto’s best restaurants—conveniently portioned for small groups.

A takeout Argentinian feast fit for a party of four is up for grabs at chef Julie Marteleira’s Yonge and Richmond restaurant. Start with poached shrimp ceviche, beef empanadas and marinated olives before tucking into the main: roast beef tenderloin, complete with baby potatoes and heirloom veggies. For dessert, there’s a flourless chocolate torte, and you can add on chorizo-baked clams or a bottle of Can Xa Cava Brut for an extra $40 or $75, respectively. $300. Pre-order online for pickup.



If it’s just two of you, Wynona has you covered with a five-course meal, complete with the obligatory bubbly for countdown time. On the menu: tuna conservas with orange and sumac, burrata with persimmon and pumpernickel, escarole salad and creste di gallo (sort of like ruffled elbow macaroni) pasta with duck confit and black truffle. Also, a gorgeous pavlova for dessert, and a bottle of Sorelle Bronca prosecco. $85 per person. Pre-order online for pickup.



If the phrase “wood-fired prime rib dinner” does for you what it does for us, look no further than this Liberty Village brewpub for your festive feast needs. For $42 a person, you get said wood-fired beast, truffle parm fries, green beans, roasted tomatoes and delectable “beer-naise” sauce. Order online for pickup, or get it delivered with Uber Eats or SkipTheDishes.



At Bloordale’s beloved Hakka-Chinese restaurant, the to-go dinner starts with shrimp siu mai and a persimmon-endive salad, followed by a choice of main—roasted duck breast, miso black cod or a shiitake mushroom rice cake—all served with lo mai gai rice. For dessert, there’s marzipan and sesame jian dui. $100 per person. Order online for pickup.



Get a surf-and-turf NYE dinner from this retro-chic beaches diner. It starts off with a bang: a decked-out seafood platter of king crab legs, poached black tiger shrimp, salmon rillettes, scallop ceviche, mussels escabeche and devilled eggs with smoked herring caviar. Then, there’s a main course of lobster thermidor, truffle-stuffed chicken supreme, beef cheek bourguignon, and an arugula salad with prosciutto and chevre. For dessert, there’s a trio of sticky toffee pudding, white chocolate matcha mousse, and key lime pie—and, the package comes with a bottle of bubbly. A bunch of add-ons, from oysters to Burdock brews, are available. $224 for two, $400 for four. Order online for pickup.



If you want nothing more than to munch on some seriously delicious fried chicken, treat yourself to the best of the best. For $80 a head, you get bone-in fried chicken, mashed potatoes, buttery biscuits, mac and cheese, gochujang brussels sprouts and an iceberg wedge salad. Save room for dessert, though, because it’s Aloette’s famous lemon meringue pie. Boozy bonus: a bottle of Aloette ‘Soigne’ rosé. Order on Tock for pickup.



Little Italy’s adorable French bistro is serving up a seafood-focused NYE prix fixe à la Française. On the menu: house-made Ontario spelt sourdough, Nova Scotian salmon with Madagascar vanilla aigre doux (sweet and sour sauce), lobster with Acadian gold caviar, Fogo Island turbot with beurre blanc, chicken suprême with maitake and celeriac, and finally, something called “surprise chocolate” (which we have high hopes for, based on the rest of this menu). Go nuts and add on festive drinks, like a Perigord truffle vesper cocktail, champagne or wine. $120 per person. Order online for pickup.



This Noble St. dinner club is known for its themed dinners, and the meal for New Year’s Eve—a tapas extravaganza for two or four—is no exception. Nibbles include ’nduja and manchego, shrimp escabeche, garlic mushrooms, grilled octopus patatas bravas, smoked artichoke spread, pepper and white anchovy skewers, tangerine jellies, and of course, a bottle of bubbly. You can also opt to add on a family-friendly (read: not boozy) litre of sangria for $20. $160 for two, $300 for four. Order on Tock for pickup or delivery.



A three-tier treasure box of the season’s best sushi, seafood and other land-based offerings is available just once a year from this top-tier Yorkville kaiseki restaurant. Their coveted NYE Oju platter comes in a dazzling, jewel-like array that will turn your at-home celebration into a seriously luxurious culinary escape. $800; beverage pairings of wine and sake start at $140. Order online for pick up.



Get a full eight-course tasting menu complete with wine and cocktail pairings from DaiLo. The feast includes shrimp toast and foie gras, Jerusalem artichoke dumplings, General Tso sweetbreads, a gorgeous 45-day dry-aged ribeye, and calamansi panna cotta—among other expertly crafted goodies. Besides the pairings, you’ll start and finish with a cocktail. The meal even comes with a link to a video of the team presenting the night’s offerings—so it’s almost like being there. $188 per person. Order online for pickup.